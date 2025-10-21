Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Jaiden vs. Kevin Blackwood for the DOA Grand Championship, Rhio vs. Natalie Sykes, Richard Holliday vs. Terry Yaki

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there; there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 10 matches from across five different recent indy shows.

North Wrestling “NCL 58/The World At Large” in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, at Anarchy Brew Co. on Sept. 27 (Triller+)

This show was released Oct. 11 on Triller+. Veda Scott provided commentary. This is a small, dark nightclub. The lighting over the ring was decent. I opted to watch the three matches with guys who were in NXT-UK or are stars of London’s Progress Wrestling. I’ll note that Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland and his son, Keegan, also competed.

Will Kroos and Rampage Brown vs. Hard Man Dan and Joe Wade. I don’t know the victims at all, but I do love a good squash. Kroos is right now on a U.S. tour, and I’ll reiterate that he has the body shape and size of Bronson Reed. Rampage had a nice NXT-UK run; he’s bald and thick. The kids shoved each other before the bell, so that’s already a bad sign for them. Wade is covered in tattoos. Rampage knocked Dan down with a shoulder tackle. Kroos entered and hit some loud chops on Dan, then a bodyslam for a nearfall at 3:00.

Wade got in and tried some spin kicks to Kroos’ thighs and a basement dropkick to the knee. Wade hit a top-rope Phoenix Splash for a nearfall! Nice! Dan made a blind tag, ticking off Wade. Will hit a hard headbutt and a massive senton for a nearfall at 5:30. Rampage tagged in, but Dan pushed them into each other. The kids took turns hitting kicks and strikes on Brown, but it just fired Rampage up, and he called for more! He grabbed Wade and slammed him to the mat, as Dan had bolted from the ring. Kroos hit a Doomsday Device clothesline to pin Wade, as we saw Dan cowering on the stage. Exactly what I wanted to see here.

Will Kroos and Rampage Brown defeated Hard Man Dan and Joe Wade at 7:05.

Man Like DeReiss vs. Judas Grey. My first time seeing Judas, who has long hair, scary makeup, and he wore a short skirt; he looks like a 1999-era member of Raven’s Flock. He knocked MLD down with a clothesline. DeReiss hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Grey hit a headscissors takedown, then a second-rope flying senton to DeReiss’ back, then a springboard Lungblower move to the chin. He went for a Swanton Bomb but DeReiss got his knees up. DeReiss hit a spinning sideslam for a nearfall at 3:30.

DeReiss hit some forearm strikes to the back. Judas fired up and hit some chops. They traded rollups. DeReiss hit his kip-up stunner. Grey hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. This has been entertaining. DeReiss hit a sideslam across the top turnbuckle at 6:00, with Judas collapsing to the floor. DeResiss hit a springboard splash in the ring for a nearfall. Grey hit a tornado DDT and a shotgun dropkick, then a swinging dropkick in the corner at 8:00. He nailed a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall.

DeReiss applied a Sharpshooter; Judas got a rollup for a nearfall. Judas hit another Swanton to the back. DeReiss again locked in a Sharpshooter, dragged Judas to the center of the ring, but Judas reached the ropes at 10:30. DeReiss immediately hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. DeReiss locked in the Sharpshooter for a third time, and this time Judas tapped out. That was really good, and I’m glad I checked it out.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Judas Grey at 11:03.

Rhio vs. Natalie Sykes. Rhio had a WWE tryout, and she’s clearly the top of the UK women’s scene. Sykes has long dark hair, and she’s a babyface. The crowd was hot and split as the women circled each other before finally locking up. A basic feeling-out process early on, and Rhio knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00, but Sykes hit one that dropped Rhio. They jawed at each other, and Rhio hit a bodyslam. Sykes snapped the left elbow, and she locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, but Rhio got a foot on the ropes, then she rolled to the floor to regroup and shake out the pain in her elbow. They brawled on the floor, with Rhio whipping Sykes into the ring post at 4:00.

They got back into the ring, but Sykes snapped Rhio’s arm over the top rope. Rhio hit a shotgun dropkick at 6:30, but she was selling the pain in her damaged arm. Rhio hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Sykes fired back with a fisherman’s suplex and some clotheslines. Sykes hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 9:00, and she went back to a Fujiwara Armbar, but Rhio again got a foot on the ropes. Rhio hit a headbutt, then a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Rhio hit a powerbomb for a nearfall and some punches to the face. It appeared Rhio was setting up for a package piledriver, but Sykes rolled her up for the flash pin! That was unexpected!

Natalie Sykes defeated Rhio at 11:07.

Naptown All Pro “No Idols” in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sept. 14, 2025 (IWTV)

The venue is a small room; I haven’t seen this venue before. Most of the crowd of 80 or so fans were standing. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. I’m familiar with all 10 competitors in these final three matches of the show.

“Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge vs. Camaro Jackson and Chase Holiday. I’ve often compared the short powerhouse Camaro to Jonathan Gresham. Holiday is heavier. Koda, one of the top talents from the Chicago scene, opened against Camaro. Koda hit hip-tosses on each opponent, then a dropkick on Camaro. Sabin, the smallest guy in the match, hit a huracanrana on Chase for a nearfall at 2:30. LMW worked over Chase’s left arm and kept him in their corner. Chase backed Sabin into his corner and hit some loud chops, and now Camaro and Chase made quick tags and kept Gauge in their corner.

Camaro and Chase took turns slamming Sabin to the mat. Koda finally got a hot tag at 8:30 and hit some clotheslines and an Exploder Suplex. He hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant on Camaro for a nearfall. Chase threw Sabin off the apron to the floor. Camaro hit a German Suplex on Koda, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 10:00. Sabin hit a double Pele Kick, then a double crossbody block. Koda flipped Sabin onto Chase for a nearfall. Camaro struck Sabin with a weapon! Camaro then hit a clothesline on Sabin while Chase was also hitting a Russian Leg Sweep. Chase made the cover for the pin. Solid tag action.

Camaro Jackson and Chase Holiday defeated “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge at 12:06.

Darian Bengston vs. Mackenzie Morgan vs. Joseline Navarro (w/Isaiah Broner) vs. Billie Starkz. Not sure if I’ve seen a four-way that featured three women and one man. Darian is talented, and I’ve recently seen him in shows from New Jersey to Georgia. Morgan is a thinner Black woman (think Victoria Crawford), and I’ve seen her a few times now. Joseline is a bit heavier, and she’s a regular in this area of the country. Billie came out last to a nice pop. She charged at Morgan at the bell, and those two immediately brawled to the floor. Darian tied up Joseline in the ring. Joseline dove through the ropes onto the other two women. Billie shoved Morgan into a ring post. In the ring, Morgan hit a huracanrana on Billie.

Bengston hit a spin kick. He tried to hit a German Suplex on Starkz, but she fought free. Morgan hit a crossbody block on both of them at 3:00. Joseline hit a piledriver, slamming Morgan onto Bille’s chest! After a DDT spot, everyone was down. They all got on their knees and traded forearm strikes. Morgan and Navarro each hit a clothesline on an opponent at 5:00. They tried to hit moonsaults but were cut off. We suddenly had a ‘chicken fight’ with those two fighting each other while on their shoulders. Darian hit a twisting Flatliner on Billie. Morgan hit a Canadian Destroyer on Bengston.

Billie hit a Swanton Bomb on Morgan, then a neckbreaker over her knee on Joseline for a nearfall at 7:00. Billie rolled to the floor and attacked Broner, then Darian also fought Broner. Meanwhile in the ring, Morgan got a clothesline for a nearfall on Joseline. Isaiah struck Morgan, allowing Navarro to get a nearfall. Morgan hit a fisherman’s suplex on Billie. Navarro rolled up Morgan, and a commentator said she may have had a handful of tights, to score the pin. Navarro jawed at Broner, telling him she didn’t need his help to win. That was a lot of chaos and action in a match that short.

Joseline Navarro defeated Billie Starkz, Darian Bengston and Mackenzie Morgan at 8:40.

Isaiah Broner (w/Joseline Navarro) vs. Carter Blaq for the NAP Title. Broner is a regular here, and he’s comparable to Ahmed Johnson. Blaq just lost his New Texas Pro Title, and he’s a big, strong guy, too. An intense lockup to open; these guys “both pass the airport test.” Blaq hit some blows, so Broner rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup. In the ring, Blaq hit some chops and some shoulder tackles, then a huracanrana and a wind-up bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:30. Broner planted his foot in Carter’s throat and took control. He backed Blaq into a corner, hit some chops, then a suplex for a nearfall at 6:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Broner hit some clotheslines in the corner. He applied a chin lock on the mat at 8:30 and slowed Blaq down. Blaq hit three rolling German Suplexes. Broner slammed him to the mat for a nearfall at 11:00. Blaq dropped him snake-eyes and hit a Helluva Kick. He hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down at 13:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and this picked up in intensity and speed. Blaq hit a superkick, then an F5 across the top rope! He dove through the ropes onto Broner at 15:00. In the ring, Blaq went for a handspring-back-spin kick, but he struck the ref! Broner immediately speared Blaq.

The cameras focused on Joseline Navarro, who was hugging the title belt. Broner rolled to the floor and berated her, and he brought the belt into the ring. She got in the ring, too, but she accidentally(?) hit Broner with the belt! She sure didn’t look too upset by hitting him. Blaq dropped her with a Mafia Kick. Blaq hit a Helluva Kick on Broner, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 18:30. Blaq went to the top rope, but Navarro shoved him to the mat. Broner hit his own F5 slam, and the ref made the three-count. That was a really good big-man main event.

Isaiah Broner defeated Carter Blaq to retain the NAP Title at 19:29.

New York Wrestling Connection “Till I Collapse” on September 27, 2025 (IWTV)

I admittedly don’t know almost everyone in this lineup, but I checked out a women’s match mid-show. This is a dark room; the ring is well lit, but I really can’t see the fans.

Liviyah vs. Amity LaVey. Again, Liviyah is the talented, 18-year-old second-generation star. LaVey is a crazy Harley Quinn-style character. They locked up to open; I’m guessing Liviyah is about 5’9″ and is maybe 3 or 4 inches taller, and she knocked LaVey down with a shoulder tackle, then she slammed Amity to the mat. Amity flipped Liviyah from the turnbuckles to the mat at 2:00. She stomped on Liviyah and kept her grounded. Liviyah hit a flying shoulder tackle and some clotheslines. Liviyah hit a German Suplex and a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30. She went for a Boston Crab, but Amity grabbed the ropes before it was locked in. LaVey hit a Widow’s Peak neckbreaker for the pin! Decent action.

Amity LaVey defeated Liviyah at 6:24.

* A casket was brought to ringside, and Amity threw Liviyah into the casket and slammed it shut!

Pro Wrestling Symphony “Heroes & Villains” in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 5, 2025 (IWTV)

I’ve seen a few shows from this music hall now. The lights are low.

Richard Holliday vs. Terry Yaki. This was the show opener. Both guys have been fighting all over the Eastern half of the country in recent months. Standing switches to open. Holliday is taller and thicker, and he no-sold some shoulder tackles. He teased going for “his signature move,” the low blow uppercut. Yaki hit a dropkick and a springboard senton for a nearfall at 3:30. Holliday snapped Terry’s throat across the top rope, and he took control. He slammed Terry to the mat and got a nearfall at 6:00, and he applied a top hammerlock on the mat.

Yaki hit a plancha to the floor at 7:30. In the ring, he hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. He hit a second-rope flying neckbreaker for a nearfall at 9:00. Richard hit a backbreaker over his knee and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Terry hit a discus forearm and a jumping enzuigiri. The ref was briefly out of position, long enough for Holliday to hit his low-blow uppercut, then the 2008 (twisting suplex) for the cheap pin. Solid match; both are quite talented in what they do. Yaki hit a post-match low-blow uppercut to get some revenge.

Richard Holliday defeated Terry Yaki at 11:12.

“4825” Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook vs. Thom Latimer and Colby Carter for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. This was the main event. The champs are acting like heels tonight. The bald Colby opened against Newman, but Jaden rolled to the floor to stall. Shook (again, he’s the young Sami Zayn clone) got in and battled Colby. The challengers began working over Shook’s left arm. Colby hit a dropkick on Shook at 3:00. The champs began working over Colby in their corner. Jaden hit some elbow drops and got a nearfall at 5:00.

Thom got in and hit a Flatliner on Shook, then a DDT for a nearfall. Jaden hit a twisting neckbreaker on Thom for a nearfall. The champs choked Thom in the ropes and kept him grounded. Jaden hit a senton for a nearfall at 8:30. Thom was thrown to the floor, where Shook stomped on him. In the ring, Jaden got a magistral cradle for a nearfall, and he tied up Thom’s arms on the mat. Colby got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on each opponent at 12:00, then a Samoan Drop on Colby and a running knee for a nearfall. 4825 hit their team crossbody block to pin Colby. Good action.

Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook defeated Thom Latimer and Colby Carter to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 13:52.

DOA Pro Wrestling “In My Eyes” in Portland, Oregon, on October 11, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a dark room, possibly a gym. The crowd was maybe 250. There is soft green lighting in the background.

Jaiden vs. Kevin Blackwood for the DOA Grand Championship. This was the main event. Jaiden is the beloved, undersized superhero (think Hurricane Helms). Standing switches to open; Blackwood’s hair is the same light green as the lighting in here. Jaiden tied up the left arm on the mat. Jaiden hit an enzuigiri at 3:30. Blackwood took control and stomped on Jaiden and delivered several blows to the back. Kevin hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. He tied up Jaiden’s legs and applied a cravat on the mat. Jaiden hit a springboard Disaster Kick, and they were both down at 8:00.

Jaiden hit some clotheslines, but he couldn’t hit a Code Red. He hit a Superman Punch, then an Unprettier for a nearfall. He went for a Styles Clash, but Blackwood blocked it. Kevin hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. He went for a Helluva Kick, but Jaiden blocked it. Kevin hit another German Suplex. Jaiden hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly (it admittedly didn’t land great). They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jaiden hit a Code Red, then a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 12:30. Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp while Jaiden was tied in the Tree of Woe, then a brainbuster for a nearfall, then a Helluva Kick. Jaiden hit a running spin kick to the head. Someone jumped on the apron and hit Jaiden! The ref saw it and called for the bell. Lame (but not unexpected) finish to a very good match.

Kevin Blackwood vs. Jaiden went to a draw due to outside interference at 14:56.

Final Thoughts: Blackwood is booked coast to coast, and it’s because he delivers matches like this. He’s a strong worker; everything he does looks stiff and believable. That was the best of these 10 matches. Blaq-Broner was really good for second. I’d go with the Shook/Newman tag match for third. I’ll reiterate that there is just so much good wrestling out there; there was just no way I was going to be able to watch all of these shows in their entirety.