WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the September 22 edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The September 22 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.3 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down compared to the 2.6 million global viewership listed for the September 15 episode.

Powell’s POV: The September 22 Raw finished eighth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing seventh the week before. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.