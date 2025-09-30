WWE Smackdown preview: Big tag team main event announced for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis announced the tag team match in a social media video on Tuesday (see below). He explained that he spoke with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who agreed to the match. Smackdown will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs Friday on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).