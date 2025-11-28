WWE Raw preview: Title match and tournament semifinal matches advertised for the Survivor Series fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Titles

-Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” semifinal match

-Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” semifinal match

-Survivor Series WarGames fallout

Powell’s POV: The tournament final will be held on Friday’s Smackdown. The winner of the 16-man tournament will face John Cena in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Monday’s Raw will be live from Glendale, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).