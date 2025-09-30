Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “I Really Mean It” results: Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Joshua Bishop for the Key to the East Title, Billie Starkz vs. Marcus Mathers

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “I Really Mean It”

September 28, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, N.J., at KOC Hall

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This show was released Monday on IWTV. Ridgefield Park is located straight west of New York City, and several promotions use this venue. The crowd was 150. Jack Solomon and Alyssa Marino provided commentary; I really like this duo.

* I’m familiar with everyone in the announced lineup; we’ll see if there are any unknowns in the tag team gauntlet.

* “Killionaire’s Club” J Bouji and PB Smooth came to the ring to thank the fans for coming. They are the “hosts” of tonight’s show.

1. Devious Cass vs. Jodi Aura. Cass is a teen, and I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen from him. Jodi wears a long black jacket, and it always makes me compare him to Marvel’s Blade, and he’s taller and thicker than Cass. Marino said Cass has been training since he was 12. They opened with fast-paced reversals, trading armdrags and rollups. Cass hit a dropkick and a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Jodi hit a doublestomp and took control. Jodi grabbed Ref Gina’s arm to walk the top rope and hit another doublestomp to the back at 3:00.

They went to the floor and traded chops. Back in the ring, Jodi hit a powerslam for a nearfall, and he kept Cass grounded. Cass hit an enzuigiri. He went for a Lionsault Press, but Jodi kicked him mid-flip at 6:00, and Cass had an ugly landing on his head but appeared to be okay. Cass fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jodi unloaded a series of kicks, ending with an enzuigiri. Cass hit another flip dive to the floor.

Cass hit a top-rope crossbody block onto Aura, who was on the ramp to the ring. Cass dove into the ring, but Jodi caught him with a stunner. Jodi hit another stunner and a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 10:30, and the commentators were going nuts. They fought on the ropes, and Cass hit Spanish Fly, then a Death Valley Driver into the corner. Cass hit a frogsplash for a nearfall, then a blow to the back for the pin. It wasn’t always smooth, but it was a good showcase of some new, young, up-and-comers, and they earned a “Both these guys!” chant.

Devious Cass vs. Jodi Aura at 12:38.

2. “Y’all Can’t Fight” Tag Team Gauntlet. No teams were listed on the IWTV lineup. We have five teams.

2a. “The Expected” Matt Mako and Gabriel Skye vs. “Memory Museum” Abed Arroniz and Joe Krule. I’ve seen the MM just a handful of times. Mako opened and dropped short-haired Abed (haircut like Sammy Guevara) with a kick. The heels began working over long-haired Krule (This is not Mads “Krule” Krugger!) in their corner. The Expected were jawing at the Killionaires Club, who have seats in the room because they are “hosts.” The MM hit a team powerbomb on Skye at 5:00, but Mako made the save, and Matt hit some back suplexes. Matt hit a roundhouse kick, mounted a kid, and repeatedly punched him. The ref called for the bell, determining that Memory Museum had been knocked out.

Matt Mako and Gabriel Skye defeated Abed Arroniz and Joe Krule via knockout at 5:44.

2b. Matt Mako and Gabriel Skye vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio. The Boys came out to B3cca’s “On B3cca, On God.” (She’s in Germany and not here to accompany them.) Mako and Vecchio opened and traded quick mat reversals, and Mako went for a cross-armbreaker. Ortiz tagged in and also traded quick mat reversals with Mako. Skye entered and chopped Ortiz at 2:00. Vecchio hit some European Uppercuts on Skye.

The Boys accidentally collided, but they were able to keep Skye in their corner. Skye hit a spin kick to Vecchio’s head. Mako tagged back in and hit a series of kicks on Vecchio, then a butterfly suplex at 5:00. Skye launched off of Mako’s shoulders and hit a doublestomp onto Vecchio’s chest. Skye repeatedly stomped on Vecchio’s chest until the ref again called for the bell, determining that Anthony was defenseless.

Matt Mako and Gabriel Skye defeated Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio at 5:53.

2c. Matt Mako and Gabriel Skye vs. “Smash and Burn” Juni Underwood and Ricky Pryce. Juni and Ricky look quite similar; the commentators joked that it’s amazing they aren’t related. Not sure if I’ve seen Pryce before. Mako and Skye immediately took control and kept Juni grounded. Pryce finally got a hot tag at 5:00, and he hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Skye. Mako jumped in and hit a series of roundhouse kicks to Ricky’s chest. J Bouji stood up from his seat on the stage, and he argued with Matt Mako! It allowed Ricky Price to get a rollup and flash pin on Skye! The crowd taunted Skye and Mako about the loss.

Juni Underwood and Ricky Pryce defeated Matt Mako and Gabriel Skye at 6:12.

2d. Juni Underwood and Ricky Pryce vs. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas. Top Team are rising stars from Georgia, and I’m a big fan. They all shook hands before Top Team kicked them in the gut, and we’re underway! Lucas hit a flipping senton. Top Team hit a team back suplex for a nearfall. Juni hit a backbreaker over his knee on Yaki, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 1:30. Lucas hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall on Underwood. Juni hit a leaping side kick on Yaki. Lucas tagged back in, but Pryce got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit a springboard double back elbow on Top Team.

Pryce hit a clothesline on Lucas for a nearfall. SandB hit a team powerbomb. Price hit a springboard Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Yaki hit a DDT onto the ring apron, then an Asai Moonsault onto the opponents. In the ring, Lucas hit a stunner. Top Team hit a Magic Killer team slam for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Yaki came off the ropes, but Underwood caught him with a kick. Smash and Burn hit a team faceplant move for a nearfall, and suddenly, everyone was down. All four got up and brawled. Top Team hit some quick team moves and a spike piledriver for the pin. That was a really good mini-match, and overall, a really good four-part gauntlet.

Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki defeated Juni Underwood and Ricky Pryce at 11:02 to win the gauntlet, earning a tag title shot.

3. Austin Luke (w/Ikuro Kwon) vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. This is a first-time-ever singles match. Luke (think AEW’s Pac) stalled before they locked up. Luke tied him in a leg lock around the neck. A-Game unloaded a series of punches to the ribs. Luke unloaded a series of spin kicks. He hit a German Suplex at 4:30, so A-Game hit one. A-Game hit a superkick, so Luke hit one! Luke set up for a dive, but A-Game cut him off with a back elbow at 6:00. Ikuro Kwon tried to interfere. A-Game hit another German Suplex. Luke hit a top-rope cannonball splash onto A-Game on the floor, then a frogsplash in the ring for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. Luke hit an enzuigiri. A-Game hit a fisherman’s buster for a believable nearfall, then his running knee for the clean pin. That was pretty good.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Austin Luke at 11:09.

* Kwon jumped into the ring and attacked Luke. This brought out Charles Mason for our next match!

4. Charles Mason vs. Ikuro Kwon. Mason wore his red suit today. Mason chokeslammed Luke to send him to the floor, then he brawled with Kwon. Mason slammed Kwon’s head onto the ring apron, and he removed his jacket and tie. Mason choked Kwon with the tie on the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Kwon shoved Mason’s head into the ring post at 2:00. They looped the ring, and Mason bit Kwon on his head. They got back into the ring at 4:30, and Kwon flipped Mason into the turnbuckles, then he shoved his foot into Charles’ throat. Mason backed Kwon into a corner and repeatedly chopped him, then hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:30.

Kwon began targeting the left knee and twisted the leg. Mason applied a front guillotine choke. Kwon hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 9:00. He hit a German Suplex. Mason hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick, running double knees in the corner, and a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 12:00. Mason tied Kwon’s hair on the middle rope! He chopped Kwon. Kwon hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Mason again applied the front guillotine choke, and he switched to a rear-naked choke on the mat, but Kwon got a foot on the ropes at 15:30. Kwon sprayed red mist in the eyes and hit a Shining Wizard for the tainted pin!

Ikuro Kwon defeated Charles Mason at 16:29.

5. Zayda Steel vs. Maya World vs. Janai Kai. Maya wrestled a day earlier for Wrestling Revolver in Texas. Zayda wore a new glittery black outfit I haven’t seen before. They all traded reversals. Maya hit an armdrag on Janai. Zayda slapped Janai in the face, so Janai returned a slap. Janai leaned Zayda against the ropes and hit a series of roundhouse kicks, then a flying kick to the chest. Maya hit a Flatliner on Zayda at 3:00. Zayda hit a dive to the floor on Janai, then she got back into the ring and hit a dive onto Maya on the opposite side of the ring. All three brawled on the floor.

Janai whipped Zayda’s head into the ring post at 5:00. Zayda did the same to Janai. Maya hit a splash off the apron onto both of them. In the ring, Zayda hit a tornado DDT on Maya for a nearfall. This has been really sharp. Maya went for an O’Connor Roll, but Maya escaped. They did a Tower of Doom Spot and were all down; Janai tried covers on each opponent at 8:00. The Shooter Boys came out onto the stage. (Keep in mind, they are essentially backup dancers for B3cca here.) Janai left the ring and confronted them, and attacked them on the stage. Meanwhile, Zayda nailed the Unprettier faceplant on Maya for the pin. That was really, really good.

Zayda Steel defeated Janai Kai and Maya World at 8:45.

* Janai Kai got on the mic and directed her comments at B3cca for “sending your boys out here to distract me.” She challenged B3cca to a no-DQ match at the next show!

* Footage aired of Alec Price turning on Ken Broadway at the last ETU show. We heard from Ken, who is looking to get his revenge tonight!

6. Ken Broadway vs. Alec Price. Broadway got in the ring and immediately hit a clothesline, and they brawled on the mat. They brawled to the floor, and Ken popped Price up in the air and into the ring post. In the ring, Price hit a missile dropkick, then a dive through the ropes and crashed onto Broadway at 2:30. In the ring, Price hit a European Uppercut. Broadway blocked a suplex and hit some kicks. Price hit a diving crossbody block across the knee at 5:30, then a basement dropkick on Ken’s knee.

Price applied a half-crab at 7:30 and kept Broadway grounded. Price went for a springboard move, but Broadway cut him in half with a spear at 9:00. He hit a discus forearm strike to Price’s back. Price pushed the ref into the middle of the ring, then Alec hit a low blow kick at 10:30 while the ref was out of position, then another chop block. He hit a step-up mule kick, then another one, for the cheap pin. Good action.

Alec Price defeated Ken Broadway at 11:04.

7. Billie Starkz vs. Marcus Mathers in an intergender match. I saw Mathers have a pretty good intergender match recently against Alexa Nicole in Canada, and he’s not terribly bigger than Billie. (And Billie is much, much taller than Alexa Nicole!) He offered a handshake at the bell; she kicked it away. They tied up on the mat, and he applied a leg lock around her neck. They got to their feet, and Marcus tied up her left arm. He got a sunset flip out of the corner for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a mule kick to her face for a nearfall, and he kept her grounded.

Mathers switched to a half-crab at 5:00, and he then switched to a modified Figure Four. Billie hit a German Suplex at 7:00. She hit a low blow kick in the corner! Ref Gina checked on Mathers but didn’t call for the bell. Billie stood on Mathers’ chest and hit some forearm strikes and took control. Billie hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 8:30. Mathers finally got to his feet and hit some chops and a flying forearm. He hit a stunner from the corner and his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00. They fought to the floor, and Mathers shoved her back into the ring. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Mathers dropped her with a discus clothesline.

Starkz hit a leaping Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall, but Mathers grabbed the ropes at 13:30. They fought onto the stage adjacent to the ring, and she hit a huracanrana off the stage onto Mathers on the floor. Mathers hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron. Billie dove through the ropes onto Mathers. Billie hit a tornado DDT in the ring. She went for a top-rope Swanton Bomb, but Marcus got his knees up to block it. Mathers hit his fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 16:00, and they were both down. He missed a top-rope doublestomp, and he grabbed his ankle in pain. He went for his kip-up stunner, but she caught him and got a Crucifix Driver for the pin! That was a blast. “What a matchup!” Alyssa shouted.

Billie Starkz defeated Marcus Mathers at 17:12.

* Samira interviewed Josh Bishop backstage, and he’s ready to face Santana tonight. Bishop is the tall Sid Vicious clone who is recently back in action after recovering from a shoulder injury.

8. Mike Santana vs. Joshua Bishop for the Key To The East Title. An intense lockup to open, with neither man able to get an advantage. Santana tried a shoulder tackle, but the bigger, thicker Bishop didn’t budge. A dropkick only staggered Bishop. Santana dropped him with a chop and hit a senton at 3:00, and Bishop rolled to the floor. Santana followed, and they looped the building and returned to ringside. Santana repeatedly punched Bishop, with the crowd counting along in Spanish. The blows got more intense at ringside, and Mike pushed him into the ring at 5:00. Santana went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Bishop caught him and hit a fallaway slam.

Bishop now chopped Santana, and they traded blows. Bishop tied Santana on the mat and slowed it down. Santana hit a leaping clothesline at 8:00. He hit an enzuigiri, then the Rolling Buck Fifty (kip-up stunner) for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Santana went for Spin The Block, but Bishop caught him and hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall! Nice! Santana missed an enzuigiri, but he hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 10:00. Bishop dropped him snake-eyes and hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. Santana hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Bishop no-sold a clothesline, then another. Bishop hit a headbutt, but Santana nailed the Spin The Block (discus clothesline) for the pin. A sharp, hard-hitting match.

Mike Santana defeated Josh Bishop to retain the ETU Title at 12:13.

9. “Killionaires Club” J Bouji and PB Smooth vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “Latinos Most Wanted” Sabin Gauge and Koda Hernandez in a three-way for the ETU Atlantic Tag Team Titles. Cool to see four Chicago-based guys here taking on the champs. It needs to be restated that PB is a legit 6’9″ and he just towers over everyone else in this match. Each team had a member in the ring, so Bouji, Bang and Gauge all opened. Smooth got in and started knocking everyone down with shoulder tackles. He hit a grazing kick on August, then slammed August to the mat. LMW hit stereo dropkicks to send Bang and Matthews to the floor.

Bang hit his elevated axe kick to the back of Koda’s head, then a Lionsault for a nearfall, but Bouji broke it up at 4:30. Smooth snapped Davey’s neck on the top rope, and Bouji hit a German Suplex on Bang for a nearfall. Smooth swung Bang around so Davey’s legs hit opponents, then he slammed Davey and hit a guillotine leg drop. Bouji hit a Stomp. Matthews tied Smooth in an abdominal stretch, and Bang provided some assistance. Some good humor as Smooth escaped, and it sent Bang flying, too. Bang and Matthews hit stereo flying knees to the floor on Smooth.

In the ring, Koda hit an Exploder Suplex, tossing Bang onto Matthews. Koda hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, Koda hit a twisting uranage, and he flipped Sabin onto Bang for a nearfall. Bouji hit a German Suplex on both LMW at 9:30 Bouji hit a stunner on Sabin for a nearfall. Bang and Matthews hit their team doublestomps off the top rope. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor on one side of the ring, while Matthews hit a flip dive to the floor on the other side onto two other guys. In the ring, Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Sabin, then a 450 Splash for a nearfall, but the KC made the save at 11:30.

Bang was on Matthews’ shoulders, but the tall Smooth clotheslined Bang to the mat! Awesome. Four guys superkicked Smooth as suddenly the Chicago guys worked together, as they lifted Smooth and slammed him to the mat. Those four then brawled. Bang and Matthews hit stereo enzuigiris. Sabin hit a springboard crossbody block. He hit a stunner on Matthews on the apron. Koda hit a Razor’s Edge on Bang, and Sabin hit a Swanton Bomb on Bang. PB Smooth hit a swinging uranage on Bang for the pin. That was a blast, although the winner was never in doubt.

“Killionaires Club” PB Smooth and J Bouji defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews and “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge in a three-way to retain the ETU Atlantic Tag Team Titles at 14:37.

* Ikuro Kwon, Matt Mako, Gabriel Skye, and Austin Luke ran into the ring and attacked the Killionaire Clubs. Alec Price came out (to Ken Broadway’s theme) and helped beat up the KC, and the crowd booed Alec. A-Game ran out to make the save for the KC. Mathers ran to the ring with a chair, and that made the heels scramble. Mathers got on a mic and challenged the heels to a five-on-five match at the next show! If the heels lose, they are out of ETU!

Final Thoughts: What a tremendous show; this was a lot of fun. No, I’m still not a fan of the idea of intergender matches, but Mathers-Starkz was really, really good, and it earns best match. (They were in a six-person tag in GCW a couple of months ago that is perhaps the GCW match of the year.) Santana-Bishop was a completely different style of match, and that takes second. The main event was really good and takes third. The familiarity of Bang, Matthews, Koda, and Sabin really came across in that match, and they had a fun, bonkers three-way tag with the Killionaires Club.

A lot to like here. That was a sharp, above-average three-way women’s match and an above-average gauntlet, too, and I’m not a fan of gauntlets in general, as they often are too short, but everyone got in a lot of offense in those four mini-matches. I’ll reiterate the travel of the top-tier of indy stars — Top Team came from Georgia. Maya World came from Texas. Bang, Matthews, Koda and Gauge all came from Chicago. This show is available at IWTV and gets a big thumbs up.