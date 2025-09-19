Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Camaro Jackson vs. Gringo Loco for the PWE Interstate Title, Rachel Armstrong vs. Shazza McKenzie, Brittnie Brooks vs. Amira

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 10 matches from across eight different recent indy shows.

North Shore Pro Wrestling “Rise Above” in Quebec City, Quebec, on Sept. 12, 2025 (IWTV)

* This is a small arena, and it’s always dark in there, but the ring is lit okay. Ring introductions are in French, but there is English commentary. I watched the semi-main event, which was originally slated to be Kristara vs. Elayna Black (f/k/a Cora Jade.)

Kristara vs. Indi Hartwell for the NSPW Junior Heavyweight Title. Kristara has done a handful of U.S. shows, but she has primarily stayed in Canada. Indi is taller, and she applied a headlock and dragged Kristara to the mat. Kristara hit some armdrags, then a leg lariat at 2:30. Indi hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Kristara hit a huracanrana; Indi hit a back elbow. Indi accidentally crashed face-first into the corner at 5:30, and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes.

Kristara hit an enzuigiri, then a Helluva Kick. She hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Indi blocked a running knee, and she hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 7:00. Kristara hit a running knee for a nearfall, but Indi got a foot on the ropes. Kristara tried a top-rope crossbody block, but Indi rolled through it. However, Kristara still got a rollup for the flash pin! A fun match but certainly shorter than I expected. They hugged afterwards.

Kristara defeated Indi Hartwell to retain the NSPW Junior Heavyweight Title at 8:14.

Power Pro Lucha, “Chrono Trios Night One,” Philadelphia, Penn., on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 (IWTV).

This is an eight-team trios tournament. This show (night one) features the four first-round matches. Alyssa Marino and a man provided commentary. This is a long but narrow room. The lighting is really good.

“High Flying Star Machines” Bojack, BK Westbrook, and Diego Hill vs. “GummiBurger” Cheeseburger, Erica Leigh, and Boar. My first time seeing Boar; as the name suggests, he’s a white guy who wears a pig mask. You may recall that Erica Leigh briefly appeared with the Outrunners for a few weeks; she’s taller than average. Again, I’m a huge fan of Diego; he’s a bit like Wes Lee. I’ve compared BK to a heel Adam Cole, while the massive Bojack is 350 or so pounds. Diego and Cheeseburger opened, with the taller, thicker Diego getting the better of him early on. BK entered and hit a neckbreaker on Cheeseburger. Erica tagged in at 3:00, and she shoved BK and hit some quick kicks and a clothesline.

Erica hit a back suplex, so BK rolled to the floor. Lucha tag rules, so Bojack entered. She tried to scoop him up, but of course, he didn’t move. Bojack easily bodyslammed her. Cheeseburger tagged back in, but he also couldn’t lift Bojack, and Bojack easily bodyslammed him, too, at 4:30. So, now Boar entered, and this guy is tall! He also couldn’t lift Bojack. Bojack hit a Pounce on Boar. Boar was able to bodyslam BK, then Diego. Bojack clotheslined Erica and got a nearfall at 7:00. The HFSM began working Erica over in their corner, and they kept her grounded. Bojack missed a senton. BK jumped in and cut her off from tagging out.

Diego missed a frogsplash. Boar got a hot tag at 9:00, and he hit Stinger Splashes on Diego and on BK. He hit a sideslam on Hill for a nearfall. BK accidentally hit Diego. Boar chokeslammed them both for a nearfall, but Bojack made the save. Boar hit a Samoan Drop on Bojack for a nearfall at 10:30, and that move got a pop. BK hit an Asai Moonsault. Bojack hit a Death Valley Driver on Boar, and Diego hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall. BK climbed the ropes, but Erica tripped him and caused him to fall and be crotched in the corner. Diego accidentally kicked BK! Erica hit a stunner on Diego. Cheeseburger and Erica hit some kicks on Bojack. Boar hit a spear on Bojack for the pin. Fun match. (The HFSM should have won, but I knew that Diego was flying to Texas for the MLW taping.)

Cheeseburger, Erica Leigh, and Boar defeated Bojack, Diego Hill, and BK Westbrook at 12:27 to advance.

New Texas Pro Wrestling “Texas Contenders Series 57” in Houston, Texas, on September 11, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their small training center, and the crowd might be 50-80, but the lighting is good.

Stephen Wolf vs. Pac Ortega. This match was second-to-last. Wolf is a top-five Texas-area talent. Ortega is younger, flamboyant, and a bit chubbier; this is a big match for him. Standing switches to open. Wolf put him in an inverted Boston Crab and turned it into a pendulum, and he rammed Pac’s head into the bottom turnbuckle and got a nearfall. They fought to the floor, where Pac pushed Wolf shoulder-first into the ring post at 2:30. Wolf eventually got in the ring, but Pac jumped on him and targeted the left arm. Pac hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Ortega hit a deadlift German Suplex for another nearfall and remained in charge. He hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall. Wolf hit a Poison Rana, and they were both down at 7:00. Ortega tried another German Suplex, but Wolf rotated mid-air and landed on his feet, and Wolf hit a running knee, and they were both down. Pac hit a hard clothesline. He went for a cross-armbreaker, but Wolf reached the ropes at 9:30. Pac continued to target the damaged left arm. Wolf butterflied the arms and slammed him. He went for a running Shooting Star Press, but Ortega grabbed an arm and reapplied the cross-armbreaker. Wolf hit a clothesline. The “Dream Team” KC Kr’eme and Danny King hit the ring and beat up Wolf, causing the draw. A lame finish to what had been a pretty good match.

Stephen Wolf vs. Pac Ortega went to a no contest/draw due to outside interference at 10:52.

Tim Bosby vs. Jus X Nic for the Action Wrestling Heavyweight Title. This was the main event. I’ve noted that Bosby makes me think of WWE’s Jason Jordan; he’s in his early 20s, and I believe he has some amateur wrestling background. He’s a regular in the Tennessee/Georgia/Alabama corridor; (Action Wrestling is Georgia-based). Jus X Nic is solid; this is a big match for him, too. Nic is bald, muscular, but undersized at perhaps 5’2″; Bosby has a significant height and overall size advantage. They locked up, but Bosby almost immediately rolled to the floor to regroup.

Nic hit a Japanese armdrag and a Kokeshi falling headbutt at 2:30. Bosby caught Nic on a dive and slammed him on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Bosby was in charge, and he kept Nic grounded. Nic hit a flying headbutt at 7:00, and they were both down. Nic hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on a standing Bosby at 8:30, and they were both slow to get up. In the ring, Nic hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Nic went for a Lionsault, but Bosby got his knees up to block it. Bosby hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 10:00. Bosby hit a second-rope German Suplex, but Nic landed on his feet! Nic hit a running headbutt (almost a spear) for a nearfall. He missed a Hangman-style Buckshot Lariat; Bosby immediately hit a release F5 faceplant for the pin. “What a match!” a commentator shouted. Yes, that was really good, considering the winner was never in doubt.

Tim Bosby defeated Jus X Nic to retain the Action World Title at 12:20.

Pro Wrestling Epic, “The Pana Tri County Fair,” in Pana, Ill., Aug. 28, 2025 (IWTV).

This was an outdoor show; it was late afternoon, and it appeared to be a nice night for an outdoor event. Some carnival rides are visible in the background. Pana is located about 100 miles northeast of St. Louis. I hate to write it… but I hated the way this show looks on film. There is just one ringside camera and no hard camera. Most of the fans sat in a grandstand facing an open field. There are about 200 people watching. I opted to watch the second and fourth matches.

Camaro Jackson vs. Gringo Loco for the PWE Interstate Title. I’ve compared Camaro’s overall look to Jonathan Gresham; he’s a short powerhouse, and I’m a fan. Basic reversals early on. Loco hit a guillotine leg drop at 3:30. He hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:00, and he tied him in a Camel Clutch. Camaro got up and hit some punches and a pop-up slam at 7:00 and a frogsplash. Loco hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 9:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Loco hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 12:30. Camaro hit a uranage in the corner. Loco hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Loco missed a top-rope moonsault; Camaro immediately nailed a hard clothesline for the pin. That was pretty good.

Camaro Jackson defeated Gringo Loco to retain the PWE Interstate Title at 14:17.

Rachel Armstrong vs. Shazza McKenzie. I actually saw these two fight each other in a ladder match at a show I attended in the Twin Cities last October. (It really does show how the top tier of women fight each other, over and over.) I’ll reiterate that Shazza is about 5’3″, but Rachel is about 4’11” or 5’0″. Shazza offered a handshake, but instead kicked Rachel in the stomach, and we’re underway! Armstrong hit a dropkick and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Shazza dropped her face-first on the ring apron at 1:30, then pushed her back into the ring and choked Rachel in the ropes. Shazza hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Armstrong hit a running neckbreaker, and they were both down at 4:30. Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex out of the corner for a nearfall. Rachel hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin. Good while it lasted.

Rachel Armstrong defeated Shazza McKenzie at 6:30.

Barrie Wrestling in Barrie, Ontario, on September 6, 2025 (IWTV)

Barrie is located about an 80-minute drive north of Toronto. This is a plain gym with a stage on the opposite side of the hard camera. It’s fairly packed with about 200 in attendance. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see.

Jody Threat and Jessie V vs. Myung-Jae Lee and Bryce Hansen. I’m fairly familiar with all four. This was the opening match. If Eddie Edwards were 6’6″, he would be Jessie V. I’ve compared Bryce a bit to Buddy Matthews. This was going to start as a three-way between the men, but Jessie swatted away the two smaller guys as they tried to gang up on him. He got on the mic and suggested they just have a tag match instead, and he brought out Jody! We had a bell and we’re underway! Jody hit a clothesline into the corner on Lee, then a T-Bone suplex that sent him to the floor.

Hansen and Jessie got in, but Jessie caught him and hit a fallaway slam at 1:00. Jessie did a Gorilla Press on Jody, dropping her onto Bryce. Lee jumped in and hit a low blow uppercut on Jessie! The commentator made a point of saying that Bryce didn’t see the cheating happen. Lee made a blind tag to jump in and stomp on Jessie. Jessie hit a cannonball on both opponents at 3:30. Jody got back in and hit some clotheslines. She hit running double knees on both guys, then a German Suplex. She bodyslammed Lee onto Bryce and covered them both for a nearfall. Jody hit a spear on Bryce, then an F5 Slam. Jessie V nailed a Swanton Bomb on Bryce, and Jody jumped on him for the pin. Good action.

Jody Threat and Jessie V defeated Bryce Hansen and Myung-Jae Lee at 5:43.

SOS Pro Wrestling “Honor Amongst Thieves” in Tacoma, Washington, on September 12, 2025

This is a dark theater, but the ring is well-lit. I’ve seen these shows before. I really dislike that the commentary track plays over the speakers, as I think that really encourages the crowd to sit quietly and listen to the commentary, rather than really get involved in the action. The crowd is maybe 150.

Brittnie Brooks vs. Amira. This match was second to last. I’ve noted that Amira just returned from Japan; she wasn’t heavy before, but she is more slender now, and she’s always been a powerhouse. Brooks is taller, but not as much as I thought. Amira was holding a cartoonish dumbbell with big balls on the end, not weights that can be removed. She tried to hand it to Brooks, who couldn’t budge it or lift it. Brooks finally collapsed from exhaustion, so Amira covered her for a nearfall. The action finally got going with Amira tossing Brittnie to the mat a few times. Brooks hit some armdrags. Amira hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Amira hit some loud chops and a sidewalk slam for a nearfall.

Amira hit a running Splash into the corner and some running back elbows, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:00. She put Brooks in a Boston Crab and sat down on her back. Brooks hit a running Britt-knee in the corner for a nearfall. She set up for the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane), but Amira escaped, and she hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Brooks blocked a World’s Strongest Slam, and she hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 9:00. Brittnie again set up for the It’s Brittnie Bitch, but Amira again blocked it. Brooks hit a second-rope crossbody block, but Amira rolled through it, stood up, and hit the World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. Once they got past the silliness with the barbell, that was pretty good action.

Amira defeated Brittnie Brooks at 9:36.

DOA Pro Wrestling “DOA 17” in Portland, Oregon, on September 13, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a dark room, possibly at a convention center. The crowd was maybe 200.

Jaiden vs. Vaughn Vertigo for the DOA Grand Championship. This was the main event. Jaiden is the young superhero (think Hurricane Helms!), while Vaughn is a Canadian who has zigzagged the entire U.S. this summer; he looks a lot like Grizzled Young Vet James Drake. They locked up and appear to be roughly the same size; I had thought Vaughn would be bigger. Jaiden hit a basement dropkick to the face at 3:00 and a crossbody block in the corner. Vertigo hti a German Suplex and celebrated before getting a nearfall. Jaiden dove through the ropes onto Vaughn at 5:00, then a frogsplash in the ring for a nearfall.

Vaughn applied a Boston Crab and sat down on the lower back. He hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Jaiden hit a kick, and they were both down. Jaiden hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 8:30. Vaughn dropped Jaiden head-first on the turnbuckle, then hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee, and he went back to a Boston Crab, but Jaiden got to the ropes. Jaiden hit a seated Spanish Fly out of the corner at 10:30. Jaiden accidentally kicked the ref! Vaughn shoved Jaiden shoulder-first into the corner, and he went under the ring and got a chair. However, Jaiden grabbed it, and Vaughn begged for mercy.

Of course, Vaughn pulled Jaiden into the corner, then he threw the chair at Jaiden and hit a running knee onto the chair as it was on Jaiden’s head, and he got a nearfall at 12:30. The ref confiscated a title belt from Vaughn. Vertigo hit a discus elbow on Jaiden. Jaiden couldn’t hit a Frankensteiner; Vaughn immediately hit a Swanton Bomb onto Jaiden’s back, but Jaiden ducked a Shining Wizard. Jaiden immediately hit a running spin kick for the pin. Good action.

Jaiden defeated Vaughn Vertigo to retain the DOA Grand Championship at 14:21.

St. Louis Anarchy “Take Me To Church” in Alton, Illinois, on August 23, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their regular venue with a low ceiling. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150.

Aaron Williams vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell for the Destination Title. This was third-to-last. Williams is bald with a short goatee. I’ve noted how Parnell has completely changed his look from the red-and-yellow-clad rocker to the dark and bitter nihilist. Standing switches and quick reversals at the bell, and Warhorse rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup. Back in the ring, Williams hit a series of roundhouse kicks, then a spin kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 3:30. Another roundhouse kick dropped Warhorse. Parnell hit a short-arm clothesline at 5:00, and they were both down.

Jake hit some chops in the corner and a running knee for a nearfall. Williams hit a back-body drop and an STO uranage. Parnell hit a flipping powerbomb on the ring apron. He hit a flip dive through the ropes and barreled onto Williams at 8:00. In the ring, Jake hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and he argued with the ref. Parnell suplexed them both over the top rope to the floor at 10:00. Williams hit an Asai Moonsault, with them both landing in rows of chairs. These guys are going all out! In the ring, Williams hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 11:30.

Parnell fired back with a back suplex. Williams hit a German Suplex. Parnell hit another back suplex. Williams hit another German Suplex. Parnell hit another back suplex. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes at 14:00. Williams hit a Poison Rana and was fired up, but Parnell hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner. Williams caught him with a glancing kick to the chin, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip out of the ropes. Williams caught him with a superkick, but he sold the pain in his leg. A guy named Derek came to ringside and yelled at the ref. Parnell applied a Sharpshooter, and Williams tapped out! New champion!

Jake Parnell defeated Aaron Williams to win the Destination Title at 17:28.

Final Thoughts: I’ve said this before, but there is simply no way I was going to get to watch all eight of these shows in their entirety. But I’ve seen full shows from nearly all these promotions before, and I make it a point to catch my favorites.