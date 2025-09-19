ROH on HonorClub results (9/18): Robinson’s review of Shane Taylor Promotions vs. AR Fox, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Matt Mako in a Pure Rules match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 133)

Portions taped on September 11, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena

Streamed September 18, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches on the slate for this show. It looks like a lot of matches to cram into just an hour…

1. Mistico (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Mansoor (w/Mason Madden, Johnny TV, Taya Valkyrie). No Code of Honor handshake, as Mansoor kicked Mistico in the gut instead. Mistico was thrown to ringside. Mansoor distracted the referee while his allies stomped on Mistico. John Cruz came out dressed like a 19th-century gentleman. Back in the ring, Mansoor went to the top and missed a moonsault as Mistico rolled out of the way. Mistico hit a springboard crossbody and a flying headscissors. Mistico flipped over Monsoor in the corner and hit a slam for a two count. Mansoor flipped out of a back suplex and hit a dropkick. Taya tried to spray Mistico with SEED, but the ref caught her. Misitco dove onto TV and Madden at ringside and then hit a springboard crossbody on Manssor in the ring. Mistico hit La Mistica for the tap out…

Mistico defeated Mansoor by submission.

Afterward, Jon Cruz jawed at Mistico from ringside as he celebrated…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a match that happened and it was plagued with silliness and distractions and too much going on. These two could absolutely give us much better.

There was a recap of the Pure Rules tournament that briefly focused on all of the competitors. There was even a shot of the bracket…

2. Olympia vs. Viva Van in a Pure Rules match. The women worked headlocks until Olympia hit a clothesline and a cartwheel dropkick. Van hit a springboard wristlock takeover and a head scissors. Olympia followed Van into the corner with a clothesline. Van hit a spinebuster and locked in a kneebar, but Olympia rolled out and locked in a Muta lock. Van grabbed the ropes to escape and used her first rope break.

Olympia hit a headstand bronco buster for a two count nearfall. Van flipped over the ropes and hit a spinning heel kick for a two count. Olympia did some squats with Van on her back and hit a samoan drop for a two count. Van slipped out of the ring to avoid a corner charge and hit a springboard crossbody for a two count. Olympia hit a German suplex. Van hit an upkick out of the corner and went to the ropes and tried a crossbody, but got caught. Olympia hit a swingout slam for the pinfall.

Olympia defeated Viva Van by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Good but unexciting match. The crowd was sitting on their hands. It’s always nice to see Van, I hope she gets more of a chance to keep growing.

A match graphic was shown for LFI vs. The Von Erichs in an ROH Tag Team Title match for next week’s show…

3. Alan Angels vs. The Beast Mortos. Angels asked for the code of honor, but Mortos just shoulder-blocked him instead. Angels hit a single leg dropkick. Mortos got tipped up onto the apron, and Angels hit a triangle stomp. Angels hit a suicide dive onto Mortos at ringside. Back in the ring, Angels tried a top rope crossbody but got caught. Angels slipped away and hit a spin kick. Mortos caught him, hit a nasty backbreaker, a clothesline, and his pop-up Samoan drop for the pinfall.

The Beast Mortos defeated Alan Angles by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squashity squash.

Backstage, Jon Cruz told Mistico to never put his hands on him again. He then spoke in Spanish and hyped up the MJF and Mistico match coming up soon. Cruz said MJF is coming to steal his livelihood. Cruz spoke more Spanish, called Mistico a Perro, and tipped his hat…

4. Matt Mako vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a Pure Rules match. After a feeling-out process, Mako tried to avoid Shibata, but Shibata sat down on him and grabbed a top wristlock, but Mako got out quickly. Shibata hit a snapmare and locked in a chinlock, but Mako slipped out and tripped Shibata for a one count. Shibata locked in a figure four, but Mako turned it over, and Shibata turned it back over. Mako turned over again, but Shibata rolled through, and Mako had to use the ropes to escape and use his first rope break.

Shibata hit a running boot in the corner and a few chops. Shibata hit his running corner dropkick. Shibata hit a half-hatch suplex for a two count and then rolled right into an arm bar attempt. The arm bar didn’t work, and Shibata grabbed a triangle, but Mako rolled him up for a two count. Mako worked on the arm, hit a pump handle slam, and tried to grab an arm bar, but Shibata reversed it and grabbed one of his own. Mako rolled Shibata up for two, and then hit a butterfly suplex and locked in a body scissors with a choke, but Shibata leveraged Mako’s ankle to escape. Shibata locked in a kneebar, and Mako used the ropes to escape, using his second rope break.

Shibata went right back to the knee bar after a few kicks. Mako tried to escape with punches, but he had to use his final rope break to escape.

Mako hit a Saito suplex, but Shibata just stood up out of it. Shibata hit a big forearm, locked in the sleeper, and then hit the PK for the pinfall.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Matt Mako by pinfall in a Pure Rules match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Good pure rules match, but not great. Mako did have a good showing though.

We got a video package of Mark Sterling getting beaten up by wrestlers and the Athletes complaining about it. It turned into a video package about Stori Denali being the contingency plan…

5. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir vs. Man Like DeReiss and Aleah James. No Code of Honor as The Deathriders jumped the bell. Yuta hit a snap suplex on DeReiss for a one count. Later, Shafir hit some nasty-looking judo throws and stood on the face of James. Shafir locked in a knot hold for a bit and flipped off DeReiss. Shafir threw James with a leg lock monkey flip. James got free with a kick and tagged out. DeReiss threw Yuta with a back drop and hit a dropkick. DeReiss hit a 619 and tuned up the band, but Shafir distracted him, and Yuta rolled him up for a two count. Yuta hit an atomic drop. DeReiss flipped out of a corner charge and hit a kick. Yuta hit a skin the cat German suplex, but DeReiss came right back with a cutter. James and Shafir tagged in, and James hit a top rope crossbody for a two count, and then a victory roll for a two count. James threw some forearms at Shafir, who ate them all. Shafir hit a judo throw and locked in Mother’s Milk for the tap out, as DeReiss ate a dropkick from Yuta…

Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir defeated Man Like DeReiss and Aleah James by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Very good action while it lasted.

A match graphic listed a Lance Archer squash match coming up, but Riccaboni was being informed it was happening backstage…

Backstage, Archer was bouncing the skull of some poor jobber off of a production crate as Rocky Romero sat around counting money while complaining they were going to miss their flight. Archer chokeslammed the guy onto the crate. Another jobber showed up, and he got dumped in a tub. Beef came in for the save, but he got thrown into a barricade backstage and left lying as Archer and Rocky went to catch their plane…

A Frat House video package showed them doing slip and slides, keg chugs, and beer pong…

6. Satnam Singh vs. CPA. CPA was half the size and was wearing slacks and a tie. CPA tried to slam Singh but got slammed instead. CPA went to the top and Singh tried to pull him down by the tie, but it was just a clip on. CPA hit a dropkick that put Singh to a knee. CPA fired up and pulled off his shirt to show another shirt. CPA got chokeslammed and pinned.

Satnam Singh defeated CPA by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Big man squash backstage followed by one in the ring. Yawn.

A QTV clip aired. QTMarshall said Paul Walter Hauser was better than he expected and could just now get out of the house. Solo said he was great at wrestling celebrities. Harley said that QT “fisted” PWH, and the others were like, um, no. Then we got a clip of their fist bump after the match. Potato, tomato. We got a clip of Don Callis and Big Boom AJ before QT cut it off, saying Callis went too far. Solo asked if QT was defending them. QT said no and then ran down their similarities. Harley said she had other stuff to do…

Robinson’s Ruminations: On second thought, give me back the squash matches. God help me, QTV is awful.

7. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Janai Kai in a Pure Rules Match. Yuka rolled out of some arm work early. The women traded arm drags, and Yuka hit a dropkick to send Kai out of the ring. Yuka hit a baseball dropkick through the ropes and a springboard press to the outside. Back in the ring, Yuka got a sunset roll for a one count. Kai hit a big kick to the arm and stomped on it. Kai hit some big corner kicks, a snapmare, and a kick to the back for a two count. Kai locked in a dragon sleeper, but Yuka got to the ropes to escape and used her first rope break.

Kai hit a running boot to the face and a running dropkick for a two count. Yuka locked in a triangle choke in the ropes to burn Kai’s first rope break.

Yuka hit a running head scissors and a dropkick. Yuka tried a hammerlock suplex, but Kai kicked her face to get away and get a two count. Kai tried a trouble in paradise kick but got caught in the ropes, and Yuka hit a rope hung German suplex. Yuka hit her hammerlock whirly bird slam for the pinfall.

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Jania Kai by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine match while it lasted.

Earlier this week, STP were backstage and called themselves big bad wolves. Shane Taylor said anytime, anyplace…

A recap of Shane Taylor vs. AR Fox from last week was shown…

8. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean (w/Trish Adora, Anthony Agogo) vs. AR Fox and “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. STP jumped the bell as the crowd chanted for them. Taylor talked some trash, and it fired up Bennett, who hit some forearms and a big clothesline. Apparently, the trash talk was about Maria’s battle with skin cancer. Taven tagged in and sent Dean up into the lights with a back drop and then hit Bravo with a rolling neck breaker for a two count. Later, the Kingdom hit Rockstar Supernova and Fox hit a 450 for a broken up nearfall. Bennett got tossed outside, where he and Taylor threw big forearms at each other. Dean hit Taven with a DDT. Fox hit a big boot, and Bravo rolled him up for two. Infantry hit a back suplex neckbreaker combo on Fox. Taylor hit a huge right hand, and Infantry hit Two to the Head for the pinfall.

“Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean defeated AR Fox and “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett by pinfall to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.