WWE touts Worlds Collide global views

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday regarding the Worlds Collide event.

September 18, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Worlds Collide set a record for the largest concurrent live audience in the event’s history. The event peaked at 773,000 live concurrent viewers across the WWE, WWE Español, AAA YouTube and Facebook channels during the event broadcast from the Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 12.

More than 4.1 million viewers watched the broadcast in the first 24 hours, with an additional 127 million digital views generated across social platforms.

Worlds Collide saw Dominik Mysterio defeat El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new AAA Mega Champion, alongside El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. retaining the AAA Latin American Championship and the team of Pagano and Psycho Clown retaining the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

In April, WWE announced its acquisition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

Worlds Collide can be watched back on WWE’s official YouTube channel and with Spanish commentary here.