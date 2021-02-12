What's happening...

02/12 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Daniel Bryan and Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin and Sami Zayn in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Big E vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title

February 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Daniel Bryan and Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin and Sami Zayn in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Big E vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title, and more (30:45)…

