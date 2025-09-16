WWE Wrestlepalooza lineup: The updated card for the first ESPN Unlimited premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Wrestlepalooza event will be held on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the final time

-Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag match

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: The WWE Championship match was made official during Raw. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Wrestlepalooza as it streams at 6CT/7ET on the ESPN Unlimited app and Netflix internationally. Jake and I will team up for same-night audio reviews of Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).