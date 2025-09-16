WWE Raw Hit List: AJ Lee and CM Punk trade verbal jabs with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, John Cena in Cena Country, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed should be the World Tag Team Champions

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

AJ Lee and CM Punk segment with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins: A nice verbal exchange heading into what feels like one of the biggest mixed tag team matches ever. The verbal sparring made for good television. They also did an effective job of playing up Lee’s history of neck problems, which will likely be part of the story of their match at Wrestlepalooza and beyond. Lynch saying she read Lee’s book and had some notes was great. Lee came right back with a gem by thanking Lynch for reading her book and then adding that she hasn’t read Lynch’s book.

John Cena’s promo: The fans saw Cena as a hometown hero to the point that they didn’t even sing “John Cena sucks” to his entrance music. Cena delivered a nice promo that touched on his history in the area before shifting the focus to his final match with Brock Lesnar. Cena made himself look valiant for taking the match with Lesnar without coming off like he was patting himself on the back. But can anyone explain why Cena gets the same over-the-top introduction from the ring announcer that he demanded when he was a heel?

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kairi Sane: My favorite match of the night. I went into the match expecting Vaquer to dominate based on the way Sane is typically booked as a bump in the road against top singles wrestlers. So it was a pleasant surprise that they had a competitive match, thanks in part to Asuka’s outside interference. Vaquer is over enough with fans that giving up so much offense to Sane won’t hurt her in any way. The dynamic between Asuka, Sane, and Iyo Sky continues to be a blast to watch unfold. Asuka and Sky are playing their parts well, and Sane has been really good as the conflicted friend who ultimately follows Asuka’s lead. It will be interesting to see if Asuka and Sane will play a part in the Vaquer vs. Sky match for the vacant Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight and Jimmy Uso: It’s a shame that creative didn’t have Breakker and Reed win the World Tag Team Titles when they first started teaming together. The titles would be featured prominently in television main events as opposed to rarely being defended by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Anyway, they told a nice story with Jimmy declining to team with Knight initially, but then accepting the match after Jey told him he had to pass on Knight’s offer. The match was well worked. The post-match angle with Jey saving his brother and Knight, only to take a BFT from Knight as a receipt for Jey spearing him the week before, was logical and compelling. Will Knight play a part in the Usos vs. Breakker and Reed match on Saturday?

Rusev and Dominik Mysterio: Rusev introducing himself to Dom as the next Intercontinental Champion was an interesting development. It will be nice to see Rusev involved in something other than squash matches or brawls with Sheamus. Those brawls were fun initially before the company ran them into the ground.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, plus Bayley: A good match with Valkyria picking up a clean win. Bayley showing up after the match with an apparent personality disorder was an attention grabber. I despised that we could hear her inner dialogue during the vignettes that set up this new character, but that doesn’t mean the new character can’t be fun. Hugs one minute, angry as hell the next. If I didn’t know better, I’d wonder if this character was based on one of my ex-girlfriends.

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston: A soft Hit for Penta completing the cycle by beating Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller in singles matches. The heels got their revenge by attacking Penta backstage. All of this appears to be leading to Penta teaming with the War Raiders to face Kingston, Woods, and Waller. I enjoy the work of all six men, but there’s only so much enthusiasm I can muster up for six-man tag matches.

El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee: The Americano gag is repetitive, but this gets a soft Hit for the way they incorporated two more Americanos and AJ Styles into a busy finishing sequence that they all pulled off nicely.

WWE Raw Misses

None: While I wouldn’t go so far as to label this a great show, it was a good one that provided a strong final push for the Raw matches at Wrestlepalooza.