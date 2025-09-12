WWE Smackdown preview: Brock Lesnar two big matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Brock Lesnar appears

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Norfolk, Virginia, at The Scope.