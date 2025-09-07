WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air tonight on A&E starting at 8CT/9ET. The first show focuses on Goldberg, and the second is on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Last Chance to Impress” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: “With the LFG Playoffs around the corner, six of the Future Greats still have something to prove to their Legends. This week, Bayley Humphrey looks to make Coach Taker proud when she battles a confident Summer Sorrell.