1/13 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson, and Von Wagner vs. Oba Femi

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 48)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed January 13, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Von Wagner accompanied by Mr. (Robert) Stone made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah (presumably making his final ‘Level Up’ appearance after announcing his departure this week) and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. (Robert) Stone) vs. Oba Femi. Both men tied up as the match started as Wagner forced Femi into the corner. Femi responded with a shoulder block takedown and attempted a gorilla press slam but Wagner escaped and head-butted Femi down to the canvas. Wagner locked in a sleeper hold but Femi got back to his feet only to be knocked down once more by Wagner who applied the sleeper again. Femi fired up on Wagner with a backbreaker but Wagner hit a big boot and Death Valley driver on Femi to get the win.

Von Wagner defeated Oba Femi via pinfall in 4:12.

Post match, Stone put the boots into Femi as Wagner celebrated in the ring.

The commentary team hyped Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson for after the break…[c]

2. Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson. Dawn badmouthed Jackson as the bell rang as Dawn locked in the leg scissors applying pressure to the neck early. Jackson fought through and dropped Dawn to the mat sending Dawn into the corner. Dawn smashed Jackson’s face into the mat and hit a standing meteora for a two count and worked on the back. Jackson kicked Dawn off and hit punches and a scoop slam on Dawn and hit a suplex for a near fall. Jackson looked to finish but Dawn hit a forearm across the chest to pick up the victory.

Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson via pinfall in 5:24.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Duke Hudson (w/Andre Chase, Thea Hail) vs. Damon Kemp. The fans were behind Hudson as the match started. Kemp mocked the crowd and applied a headlock but Hudson used his power to escape and drop Kemp but Kemp responded with a knee to the ribs to continue the advantage on Hudson. Kemp worked on the arm of Hudson as ‘Chase U’ shouted encouragement from ringside.

Hudson was dropped on the top rope and hit with a neckbreaker by Kemp who got a two count. Hudson avoided a charge by Kemp in the corner but Kemp retook control with a German suplex and transitioned into a sleeper hold wearing down Hudson. Hudson escaped and fired up on Kemp with punches and elbow strikes. Hudson kipped up and led the crowd into chanting ‘Chase U’ as he hit Kemp with punches and a big elbow to the face for three count.

Duke Hudson defeated Damon Kemp via pinfall in 6:32.

John’s Ramblings: Good main event this week, as the commentators continue to question Duke Hudson’s intentions and reasons for joining ‘Chase U’. I imagine that Hudson will revert back to heel status at some point in the future but there was no obvious signs in the match here as the crowd continues to enjoy Hudson’s interaction within the group. Keep it going I say!