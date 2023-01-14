What's happening...

WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated match lineup and entrants lists for the Royal Rumble matches

January 14, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, 21 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 TBA)

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Powell’s POV: Gunther was not officially listed on the Royal Rumble website, but he did announce his entry on Smackdown. WWE also hasn’t announced any specifics regarding the Pitch Black match aside from that it’s named after a flavor sold by one of their soda sponsors. Musical artist Hardy will perform the event’s official theme song live.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.