AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe

-Toni Storm, Mina Shriakawa, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in an all-star eight-woman tag with everyone banned from ringside

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington

-TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis speak

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are normally available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), but I will be filling in for him tonight and next week.