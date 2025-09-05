House of Glory “Philadelphia” results (9/4): Vetter’s review of Cedric Alexander vs. Amazing Red, Bully Ray vs. Zilla Fatu for the HOG Crown Jewel Title, Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Philadelphia”

September 4, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Trinity Memorial Church

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

I’m almost positive this is the venue they used during Wrestlemania week 18 or so months ago. The crowd was maybe 200; it’s not a particularly big room, but it does have a high ceiling. The lights are on, and the hard camera view is really good; sometimes the ringside cameras look a bit too dark. Johnny Torres and Jason Solomon provided commentary; Sam Leterna and J Bouji also stopped by the booth.

* Bully Ray entered to Guns N Roses “Welcome to the Jungle.” (I thought maybe it was Microman, as he also uses the GNR classic!) He has the HOG title over his shoulder; he won it from Zilla Fatu at the last HOG show due to interference from Ricochet. Bully Ray threw some chairs into the ring. “Do you know who I am? I am Bully Ray. I am the main event, and later on tonight, I’m going to do to Zilla Fatu what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do to the Eagles later tonight,” he said. (So… lose?) Jesse Solomon, a GM/commissioner figure, came out but Bully Ray cut the guy off from speaking and repeatedly insulted him. He dared the guy to come closer to the ring. Solomon said there was some confusion… because he’s not in the main event… his match is right now!!!

1. Bully Ray vs. Zilla Fatu for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. I have to admit I’m disappointed Fatu isn’t in TNA, after he made that one appearance. He got into the ring and superkicked Bully Ray, and we’re underway! He hit a frog splash and a leaping Samoan Spike to the throat for the pin! New champion! This is what the match should have been.

Zilla Fatu defeated Bully Ray to win the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 00:27.

2. JJ Doze vs. Jody Aura vs. Raheem Royal vs. Antonio Rico vs. Angel Jacquez vs. “La Sombra” Carlos Ramirez in a scramble. Doze has long, dark curly hair that makes me think of a very young Tyler Black. I’ve noted that with Jody’s long black trenchcoat, I always think of Marvel’s Blade antihero. Royal wore white and gold tonight. This is a debut for Rico; he wore a blue mask, and he’s definitely shorter and thinner than the others in this one. Angel is doing the Lex Luger narcissist gimmick, including two women holding full-length mirrors so he can admire his (admittedly great) physique. Ramirez came out last; he always wrestles in denim jeans and with his height, I always think of him as a Latino version of Big Bill. So, one new face but the other five are HOG regulars this year.

Angel posed and flexed so everyone kicked him, and we’re underway! Antonio tried a huracanrana on Ramirez, who just shrugged it off and didn’t go down. Angel hit a delayed vertical suplex on the tiny Antonio at 2:00. Jody hit a series of spin kicks. Ramirez hit a back suplex on Jody in an awkward exchange. JJ hit a Lungblower on Ramirez. Everyone hit some kicks, and suddenly, everyone was down. Jody, Angel, and Carlos got up and traded chops. Raheem hit a top-rope double missile dropkick at 5:00. Raheem hit a Pele Kick, then a moonsault press-into-a double inverted DDT, and a commentator noted that it was an AJ Styles special.

Idris Jackson came to ringside and he brawled with former partner Raheem Royal, and those two brawled to the back. Doze hit a flip dive to the floor on one side of the ring, got back in, and hit a flip dive to the other side of the ring, and we got a loud “H-O-G!” chant. Angel hit a second-rope powerbomb and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Jody hit a flying stunner for a believable nearfall; the commentators thought that was it, and so did the fans. Ramirez jumped in there and covered Angel for the pin. Lots of energy in this one, but more confusion and missed spots than I’m used to seeing from guys who aren’t exactly rookies.

Carlos Ramirez defeated JJ Doze, Jody Aura, Raheem Royal, Antonio Rico, and Angel Jacquez in a scramble at 8:36.

* The next HOG show is Oct. 10 back in New York.

3. Daron Richardson vs. Joey Silver for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. As per usual, Joey tossed candy into the crowd. The commentators noted that they haven’t seen Diamond Virago in the building today; she’s helped Daron cheat to retain this belt in the past. Daron removed his D’Lo-style flak jacket after the bell. Joey danced, and we got music so they can have a dance-off; are they going to wrestle? Daron threw a punch at 1:30, and we’re finally underway. He stomped on Silver and kept him grounded. He hit a standing Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:00.

Joey hit a dropkick and a buttsplash into the corner. He hit a Spinebuster at 8:00 and removed the wrapping from a sucker and theatrically shoved it into Daron’s mouth, then hit a modified Michinoku Driver and a modified Destino for a nearfall. Some music played, and it distracted the ref and Joey. It allowed Daron to hit a low blow punt kick, and a rollup for the cheap pin. Okay match. Silver’s comedy is right out of the Colt Cabana playbook.

Daron Richardson defeated Joey Silver to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 9:25.

* J Bouji joined commentary for the next one.

4. “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon vs. “Bustah and The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver for the HOG Tag Team Titles. Price and Oliver also go by “YDNP;” they should pick one team name and stick to it! They currently hold three different tag title belts, but they didn’t bring any of them here. At about this same time, Oliver was facing Katsuyori Shibata in a (taped) match on ROH; quite a night for him! (If this match were in a GCW ring, Oliver and Price win it.) Oliver and Midas opened and traded reversals on the mat, and they had a standoff at 1:30. Price and Lyon tagged in. Jay roared at Alec to knock him down for some humor, and they traded some quicker reversals.

Jay tossed teammate Midas onto Price for a nearfall at 3:00. Oliver got a hot tag and hit a basement dropkick on Jay. They traded chops. Alec hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 6:00 on Lyon, and the challengers kept Jay grounded. Price and Oliver accidentally kicked each other’s ankles. Jay hit a top-rope twisting Tumbleweed on both of them. Midas got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit a top-rope double missile dropkick, then some clotheslines on both challengers. He hit a spin kick to Alec’s head, then he put an ankle lock on Oliver, and the crowd taunted Jordan to tap, but he powered free.

Oliver nailed a top-rope Poison Rana on Lyon for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00. Oliver applied a half-crab. Price hit a top-rope doublestomp going halfway across the ring, then a pop-up dropkick and a perfect springboard Blockbuster on Lyon. He dove to the floor on Lyon. The challengers hit a team faceplant move for a believable nearfall, and all four were down at 12:00. This has been really good. Midas hit a Mafia Kick. Oliver hit an Acid Kick. TME hit stereo spin kicks. Price hit a dropkick as Lyon was upside down. Oliver hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall, and all four were down again. Awesome, hot sequence and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Midas and Oliver kept blocking each other’s moves, until Midas hit a brainbuster at 14:30. Price and Lyon tagged back in, with Jay hitting some clotheslines and a spinning uranage. Jay hit a double back suplex! Jay dove through the ropes and hit a flipping dive onto the challengers. “Greatest show in pro wrestling!” a commentary said. In teh ring, Lyon hit a moonsault, and Midas made the cover to pin Price. That was really fun.

Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated Alec Price and Jordan Oliver to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles at 16:34.

* J Bouji, who had been on commentary, got in the ring and confronted Midas and Jay. He applauded them, and he hugged Jay. The champs were cautious and confused by his actions… “Maybe J Bouji has turned a new leaf,” a commentator said.

* They vowed a 10-minute intermission … that went 17 minutes. Oh well… at least I wasn’t watching live!

5. Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart. I’ll reiterate that Shotzi TWICE has appeared at a GCW show early in the event, driven cross-town, and appeared at a HOG show to attack Priscilla. (Once in New York, once in the Dallas metro area.) Shotzi still has the cast on her left wrist, and this is technically her in-ring HOG debut. They yelled at each other loudly before the bell. Priscilla made a comment to the effect of “you know what the bitches in NXT are like.” They hugged! However, Shotzi shoved Priscilla head-first into the top turnbuckle, and we’re underway. Kelly hit a top-rope crossbody block and a dropkick, then a Bronco Buster.

Kelly pushed her butt repeatedly into Shotzi’s face in the corner. Shotzi bit her butt! Shotzi hit a snap suplex into the corner at 1:30, then a rolling cannonball. They brawled to the floor, and Shotzi hit some chops as Priscilla sat in the front row. Kelly hit her own chops, and she whipped Shotzi into the ring post. They got back into the ring at 3:30 with Shotzi now in charge, hitting a senton for a nearfall. She made a cocky one-footed cover and kept jawing at Kelly, and she slapped Priscilla in the face, so Kelly returned the slaps. Kelly hit a hard Mafia Kick, and they were both down at 5:00.

Kelly hit a Rainmaker-style short-arm clothesline and a slam for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a discus forearm and a back suplex. Shotzi hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Kelly hit a sliding German Suplex out of the ropes. Shotzi begged for mercy, but Kelly kicked her in the face at 7:00. Shotzi hit her in the head with the cast, which fell off as it struck. Shotzi hit a DDT for the pin. They packed a lot of action into a short match that was pretty good.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Priscilla Kelly at 7:30.

* Sam Leterna joined commentary.

6. HOG Champion Charles Mason vs. Progress World Champion Man Like DeReiss in a title vs. title match. DeReiss just dethroned Luke Jacobs a week or so ago to win the Progress Title. DeReiss came out first and noted it’s his HOG debut. The ref confiscated scissors from Mason’s suit. Charles wore a white and beige suit today. Sam said these two have never wrestled each other before. MLD hit an armdrag early on and targeted the left arm. Mason peeled off his button-down shirt, and they brawled. MLD hit a plancha to the floor, and they brawled at ringside at 3:00, and DeReiss let a kid in the front row chop Mason.

DeReiss set up for a dive, but Mason spat water in his face and hit a DDT onto the ring apron. He dragged DeReiss to the floor and choked him and dragged him on the floor! In the ring, Mason hit one hard chop at 5:30 that dropped DeReiss. MLD got up and hit some chops. Mason raked the back and licked his fingers. DeReiss hit some forearm strikes. Mason hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. He bit MLD’s face and choked him on the mat and applied a rear-naked choke. DeReiss hit a brainbuster, and they were both down at 9:30. DeReiss hit a fallaway slam and a big back-body drop at 11:00.

DeReiss hit a 619 and a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. He applied a Sharpshooter; Mason was able to get a rollup for a nearfall. Mason hit a head-capture suplex for a nearfall at 13:30, then an enzuigiri. DeReiss hit a superkick for a nearfall, and they were both down. Mason hit the ropes to cause DeReiss to fall from the corner, and Mason hit a Meteora in the corner. They traded rollups, and Mason hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall, and he went back to a rear-naked choke. Mason hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back of the head for a nearfall at 18:00. DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. DeReiss again applied the Sharpshooter, but Mason got to the ropes.

DeReiss dragged him back to the center of the ring and reapplied the hold. The ref confiscated more scissors and set them in the corner, and MISSED Mason tapping out! DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick. DeReiss accidentally struck the ref! The loving Philly crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver, and he covered DeReiss; a new ref jumped in and counted a nearfall at 22:00. Mason stood up and hit that ref! He missed a 450 Splash. DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick, and he nailed a 450 Splash for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Mason hit a low blow and a Gotch-style Piledriver. One ref started to count a pin, but the other ref stopped him! The refs called for the bell! The guys kept brawling even though the match was over.

HOG Champion Charles Mason vs. Progress World Champion Man Like DeReiss went to a draw/no contest at 24:46 (no announcement was ever made; it’s possible Mason lost via DQ).

* Commissioner Solomon returned to the ring. He set a rematch for Oct. 10 in New York. DeReiss dove onto Mason, and they kept brawling.

7. Cedric Alexander vs. The Amazing Red. Quick reversals at the bell with neither man really landing a key blow. Red targeted the left arm. Red hit a huracanrana at 2:00 that sent Cedric to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Red hit a chop. Cedric hit a release suplex into the corner at 4:30. They brawled back to the floor; Cedric unzipped Red’s jumpsuit and chopped him on the chest, and they looped the crowd as they brawled away from the ring. Cedric slammed him back-first on the ring apron at 6:30. In the ring, he hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall.

Cedric stomped on Red and kept him grounded. He hit an eye poke at 8:00 and was booed. They went back to the floor, where Cedric hit some more chops. He slammed Red through a table against the wall at 9:30, which absolutely shattered! They got into the ring and Red hit a huracanrana, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 12:30. He hit a second-rope twisting Flatliner for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Cedrick shouted he was going for the Lumbar Check, but Red turned it into a huracanrana at 15:30.

Red hit a dropkick in the corner that sent Cedric falling to the floor. Red then hit a flipping dive through the ropes and barrled onto Cedric, with them landing deep into the rows of chairs. In the ring, Red hit a Canadian Destroyer, then the Code Red for a believable nearfall at 17:30. He went for a frogsplash, but Cedric got his knees up and got a rollup for a nearfall. He hit a clothesline, but Red kicked out at one! Cedric nailed the Lumbar Check over his knees and got the pin! “What a battle!” a commentator said. They shook hands afterwards.

Cedric Alexander defeated The Amazing Red at 18:59.

* Cedric got on the mic and put Red over, saying that without guys like Red, he might not have had the opportunities he’s received. He got a nice “please come back!” chant.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show with three really, really good matches. I’ll narrowly go with Red vs. Cedric for best ahead of the tag title match, but it was close. A really good Mason-DeReiss match takes third. And that Priscilla-Shotzi match was jam-packed with action for the time given.

With Mercedes Mone being in a ‘belt collector’ stage, and Jordan and Oliver having added some title belts recently…. I really didn’t rule out that they could have won the tag titles here, so that did add an element of mystery to the outcome of that match. However, I never once believed that DeReiss was winning that match, and I fully expected a draw of some sort, so both men retained their respective titles, and that took away the mystery of the outcome. Only one debut wrestler tonight. The scramble just felt a bit ‘off’ – just a few times where the guys just weren’t on the same page. Not a bad match, but not a top-tier scramble.

I really don’t mind that Bully Ray’s match was so short. He got to do what he does best — come out, insult the crowd, and bully a commissioner. I don’t know if we needed a full 10-15 minute match from him. This show earns a thumbs up from me.