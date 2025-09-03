WWE Evolve results (9/3): Vetter’s review of Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones vs. Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins, Kylie Rae vs. Masyn Holiday, and Sean Legacy vs. Ice Williams

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 27)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed September 3, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ll reiterate that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background.

* A video package of last week’s highlights opened.

1. Sean Legacy vs. Ice Williams. Again, Ice was recently released from his ID contract, since this match was recorded. Standing switches to open, and they are roughly the same size. Legacy kept him grounded in a hammerlock early on, then he tied Williams in a bow-and-arrow. Ice hit a dropkick at 3:30, mounted Legacy, and punched him. Sean hit a suplex and a running kick to the back, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall, and Ice rolled to the floor. So, Sean hit a plancha onto him. [C]

They continued to brawl on the floor, with Ice taking control, and he tossed Sean into the ring and got a nearfall. Legacy hit some kicks and a German Suplex at 6:00, then a springboard missile dropkick for a nearfall. Ice hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall. Legacy put him in a Crossface hold on the mat, and the crowd taunted Ice to tap out, but Williams escaped. Sean hit a sideslam for a nearfall. He missed a 450 Splash. Ice hit a second-rope flying elbow to the back of the neck, then the “Icebreaker” (Superkick) for a believable nearfall at 8:30.

This has been one of the better matches here in weeks. Legacy hit a second-rope Spanish Fly, then the springboard 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. “This is how you start a show!” Rosenberg said. Williams flipped Legacy through the ropes to the floor. As Sean tried a springboard move, Ice shook the ropes. Ice missed a top-rope move. Legacy hit a shotgun dropkick, then hit “Shambles” (his twisting slam off his shoulders) for the pin. A sharp match. I really hope Ice continues wrestling on the indy scene, because he’s quite talented.

Sean Legacy defeated Ice Williams at 10:58.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Sean at ringside. Legacy is focused on becoming No. 1 contender again. Edris Enofe came to the ring, wearing a robe that makes him look like he’s in a church choir. Enofe said that Legacy isn’t ready to carry the Evolve brand as its leader. Edris is taking breaks between his words, and it’s hard not to compare what he’s doing here to Rev. D-Von Dudley, as he’s sounding like a pastor. They pushed at each other and were separated.

* Backstage, Kylie Rae said Chantel Monroe is conceited and selfish. Kylie said she’s honored to share the ring with Masyn Holiday instead.

* Backstage, Jackson Drake and The Vanity Project were hanging out in the kitchen area. Jackson was upset that he had to wait to find out who would be the No. 1 contender. Kali Armstrong came up to them, and she said Jackson sure seems concerned about losing his title, but she’s confident her belt isn’t going anywhere! Zayda Steel said some words to Kali.

2. Kylie Rae vs. Masyn Holiday (w/Layla Diggs). Standing switches and friendly reversals to open, and Kylie targeted the left arm. Masyn dropped her with a shoulder tackle at 2:30. Kylie hit some armdrags, then a running back elbow in the corner, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Holiday pulled Kylie off the corner and got a nearfall, then she hit a bodyslam on Kylie for a nearfall at 5:00, then she switched to a half-crab. Kylie hit some clotheslines and was fired up. She hit a buzzsaw kick to the jaw and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Kylie locked in a crossface in the center of the ring, and Holiday tapped out.

Kylie Rae defeated Masyn Holiday at 7:19.

* Backstage, Chuey Martinez interviewed the big football players, Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins. Again, these two guys both look like they are 6’4″.

* Elsewhere backstage, Darko Knox and Tate Wilder spoke. Tate wants to prove he has what it takes to be a superstar, and he’s going to challenge Ridge Holland!

3. “Adrenaline Drip” Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones vs. Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins. Jack started, and he’s so much shorter. Riggins wore a black outfit with tassels that looked like 1995 Diesel gear; he had to be doing that on purpose. Jack hit a slingshot slam. (We saw Jamar Hampton and It’s Gal watching the monitor backstage and making fun of the big football players, wondering if they know how to wrestle.) Jones hit a pop-up dropkick at 3:30 on Riggins.

Jack Cartwheel dropped Jax with a dropkick and a Sling Blade clothesline, and some armdrags. He hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall on Jax. Jones clotheslined Riggins to the floor, then he dove onto them, but they caught him. Jack went to dive to the floor, but the football players threw Jones onto Cartwheel. The football players threw Jack into the ring; Pressley threw Cartwheel into the air, and Riggins hit a mid-air flying spear and pinned Cartwheel. Robert Stone called the team finisher “Unnecessary Roughness” [C}…

Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins defeated Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones at 5:40.

* A nice video package noted some of the wrestling schools that are “certified by the ID program.” This included the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, run by Cody Rhodes, and Reality of Wrestling in Houston, run by Booker T, and the Black & Brave Academy in Davenport, Iowa, run by Seth Rollins. Really nice footage aired of the schools. I liked this segment.

* Back to the ring, Prime Minister Stevie Turner talked about how Jackson Drake and Kali Armstrong have been great champions. She noted that Jackson is still looking for a No. 1 contender. This brought out the five members of The Vanity Project. Brad Baylor got on the mic and said they are the top guys. Brad said he and Ricky Smokes are like LeBron James and Steph Curry. This brought out Keanu Carver. Then out came Brooks Jensen, and he was loudly booed.

Ridge Holland came out, but he was attacked by Tate Wilder on the floor, and those two brawled to the back. Jackson said he will face anyone, and he called Stevie “Toots,” which didn’t go over well with her. Bryce Donovan got on the mic and said Jackson can beat Keanu Carver and Brooks Jensen. Stevie said that’s a great idea… and she made it a Triple Threat for next week. Everyone in the ring began brawling (except Stevie, of course). Keanu tossed one guy out of the ring onto his friends on the floor, and Jensen slammed another guy through a table to close the show.

Final Thoughts: A really good opening match. Legacy has really looked good in his Evolve matches. That was my style of match. The main event was a bit bizarre. The football players sure are big and strong, but they look clumsy and clearly aren’t ready yet. It was bizarre having Gal and Hampton appear on-screen and seemingly laugh at them for not being good in the ring. It’s almost like WWE is begging the crowd to chant “You can’t wrestle!” at Riggins and Pressley, and that’s just a bad idea. I winced, just watching Jack and Cappuccino dominate the match, only to have a really dominating-looking finisher cut Jack in half for the pin. The women’s match was just okay; Holiday isn’t connecting with me yet.

At 55 minutes, this is certainly one of the longest episodes yet. I’d say the average has been closer to 47 minutes.