Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Duke Davis vs. Matt Cardona for the IWC Title, Vert Vixen vs. Jazmin Allure vs. Hyan for the RWA Women’s Title, Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes vs. Father Oday and Timur the Great

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across five different recent indy shows.

International Wrestling Cartel “Alwayz Ready” in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, at Marx’s Court Time on August 9, 2025

This is a gym where a curtain has been dropped to cut it in half. Lighting is just so-so. The crowd was maybe 250.

Duke Davis vs. Matt Cardona for the IWC Heavyweight Title. This was the main event. I don’t think I’ve seen Davis this year; I used to see him in Cleveland-based AIW, but they are no longer using Triller+ for streaming their shows. Cardona came out first and immediately disrespected the crowd. “Too bad we’re here in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania sucks. I had to drive through bumblef— to get here; we’re in the middle of nowhere.” Davis comes out to “Waking Lions” by Pop Evil, which I fully endorse. He looks a bit like Booker T when he had long dreadlocks, and he has good size to him. (I wouldn’t argue with an Oba Femi comparison, but he’s not as big as Oba). Cardona stalled at the bell.

Matt teased a Test of Strength, but then he kicked Duke in the gut at 1:30. Duke knocked him down, so Matt again rolled to the floor to stall. Duke hit a clothesline in the ring; Matt again went to the floor and jawed at the fans. Duke followed to the floor and hit some chops at 4:30, and they looped the ring. In the ring, Matt was in charge, and he choked Duke. He kept Davis grounded for several minutes while barking at fans. Duke hit a TKO stunner for a nearfall at 10:00. Duke hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Matt hit a Broski Boot in the corner, then another one at 12:00.

Cardona grabbed the title belt but swung and missed. On a second attempt, he struck the ref at 13:30! Duke immediately hit a chokeslam for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Cardona hit a low-blow uppercut. This brought out Jamie Jameson, who struck Duke with a bat. Cardona hit the Radio Silence (Fame-asser) for a nearfall. Cardona was frustrated that he didn’t win there, so he hit the ref. Jamie again got in the ring, but this time he accidentally hit Cardona. Davis clotheslined Jamie to the floor, then he nailed a chokebomb. The ref crawled over and made the three-count. Solid match; all the tricks we’ve seen from Cardona to get the crowd to loathe him.

Duke Davis defeated Matt Cardona to retain the IWC Heavyweight Title at 15:47.

Rhodes Wrestling Association, “Hell or High Water” in Leander, Texas, on August 17, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is their training center, which looks like a new factory with a really high roof. All the fans are seated on one side of the ring. Lighting over the ring is good. I’ll reiterate what I wrote the last time I checked in — they got rid of a really annoying heel commentator, and these shows are just so much better because of a really good commentary team now.

Vert Vixen vs. Jazmin Allure vs. Hyan in a three-way for the RWA Women’s Title. Vert and Hyan are top 10 female indy talents, and Allure is well-traveled and has several AEW/ROH TV matches under her belt, too. They all brawled at the bell. Hyan is the heel, and she splashed Jazmin in the corner. Vert hit a superkick on Hyan. Vert hit an elbow drop to the base of Allure’s neck and got a nearfall at 1:30. Allure tied Vert’s arms behind the back as Vert was standing. Hyan stomped on Vert in the corner. Jazmin hit a missile dropkick at 3:30 on Hyan. She went for a frogsplash, but Hyan got her knees up.

Vert and Hyan traded rollups. Jazmin and Vert began beating up Hyan. Vert hit a Helluva Kick. Jazmin hit a shotgun dropkick in the corner, and a commentator said it felt like a handicap match. Hyan hit a Michinoku Driver. Vert hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 6:30, but of course, Jazmin pulled Vert to the floor and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Jazmin hit a Lungblower on Hyan for a nearfall at 8:30. They all stood in the center of the ring and traded slaps and chops.

Hyan hit a double missile dropkick. Jazmin hit a top-rope crossbody block on both opponents at 10:00. Hyan hit a spear on Jazmin. Hyan hit a headbutt on Vert. Vert hit a German Suplex on Hyan. Vert put Hyan in a Figure Four Leg Lock and she got a nearfall at 11:30. Jazmin jumped on top of Hyan — while Vert still had the Figure Four locked in! — and stole the pin! New champion! A really good match and I liked that finish.

Jazmin Allure defeated Hyan and Vert Vixen to win the RWA Women’s Title at 11:53.

“The Texas Outlaws” Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes vs. Father Oday and Timur the Great (w/The Guardian). Again, these are the sons of Dustin Rhodes’ sister; Wyatt is thicker with shaggy blond (almost white!) hair, while Wayne is smaller and looks more like his uncle Cody. Oday and Timur are regulars I’ve seen before in New Texas Pro; they certainly have a lot more career matches than the young Rhodes brothers. Wayne and Oday opened. The bigger Wyatt entered at 1:00 and locked horns with Timur. The Rhodeses worked over Timur’s left arm. The heels began worked over Wyatt in their corner. Oday hit a top-rope ax handle for a nearfall at 4:00 and kept Wyatt grounded in a chinlock.

The Guardian hit some cheap shots from the floor, too. Wayne got yanked off the apron. Oday hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Timur kept Wyatt grounded. Wyatt finally hit a powerslam at 9:00. (A commentator said Wayne is the ‘big brother.’ I assumed he was younger because he’s smaller.) Anyhow, Wayne got the hot tag and cleared the ring, hitting a Spinebuster on Oday, and he was fired up. The heels hit a team stunner move on Wyatt for a nearfall at 10:30, but Wayne made the save. Wayne hit a swinging neckbreaker on Timur. The Rhodeses hit the “Final Dream” (a team springboard spin kick-and-spinebuster move) for the pin on Oday.

Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes defeated Father Oday and Timur the Great at 11:01.

Abadon vs. Chad Lennox. If I have seen Lennox before, I don’t recall it; he’s of average size with a thick mustache, and he wore a headband across his brown hair. As per usual, Abadon is giving up a lot of size. Abadon wore all black and looked particularly demonic here. Lennox apparently agreed, because he went to the corner and climbed the ropes, backing away from Abadon. Lennox slapped Abadon, and he peeled off a shirt (but he’s wearing a singlet underneath.) Abadon hit a huracanrana that sent him into a corner. Abadon hit double knees to his face in the corner, then a running senton for a nearfall at 3:00. Abadon rolled to the floor and chopped a tall woman who was at ringside with Lennox.

Lennox hit a back suplex onto the ring apron. In the ring, he hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:00, and he jawed at the ref. Lennox applied a chinlock and kept Abadon grounded. He switched to a Boston Crab at 7:00, then a stunner. Abadon also hit a stunner, then a swinging DDT for a nearfall. He hit a swinging faceplant for a nearfall, but Abadon got a foot on the ropes at 9:00. Lennox hit a hard back elbow on the ref! A commentator said he didn’t think it was unintentional. The tall woman at ringside slid an iron rod into the ring, but Abadon got it! Abadon repeatedly struck him with the rod. Abadon hit a Goldust-style Shattered Dreams punt in the corner, then a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for the pin. Fun match.

Abadon defeated Chad Lennox at 11:47.

Reality of Wrestling “Glory, Episode 12,” in Texas City, Texas on July 26, 2025 (free on YouTube)

I really like the setting and how well-lit ROW shows are. The crowd is hot. They’ve also upgraded their on-screen graphics this year. This episode clocked in at 48 minutes and was just released, although it was taped a month ago.

* Emily May interviewed HollyHood Haley J backstage about her upcoming match with Arianna Grace. Haley J vowed to “slap her back to reality.”

HollyHood Haley J vs. Arianna Grace. They traded some kicks early on, and each got a rollup for a nearfall in the first minute. Haley J dropped her throat-first on the middle rope and took control. She hit a snap suplex on the thin mat at ringside at 1:30. However, she accidentally chopped the ring post. They got back into the ring, and Grace fired up and hit some forearm strikes and back elbows that dropped Haley J. Haley J slapped her in the face and got a nearfall from that. Seconds later, Grace put Haley J on her shoulders, as if going for a DVD, but instead, she slammed her to the mat in front of her and got the pin. They got a lot in for a match that short. Grace insisted the ref put her tiara back on her head after she won.

Arianna Grace defeated HollyHood Haley J at 4:25.

Chaotic Wrestling “In Deep Water” in Watertown, Massachusetts, on August 22, 2025 (free on YouTube)

The room is well-lit, but there is a huge chandelier that I found really distracting, which was in front of the ring from the hard camera view. The crowd was maybe 150, but it’s packed.

JT Dunn and Danny Miles vs. “Powers of Influence” DJ Powers and Jose Zamora for the CW Tag Team Titles. This was the final match before intermission. I like the teaming of DJ and Jose; they are both young, cocky, and arrogant. Miles hit some dropkicks on Zamora early on, then a senton at 1:30. Zamora hit an armdrag on Dunn. Powers got in and chopped Dunn, and the heels began working over JT in their corner. Zamora hit a series of punches in the corner at 6:30. Miles finally got in and hit a rolling cannonball in the corner at 9:00, then a gutbuster over his knees on Zamora for a nearfall. A commentator was spot-on in noting we had reached the 10-minute mark.

Powers hit a stunner move on Dunn for a nearfall at 11:00, but Miles made the save. Zamora grabbed a title belt, swung and missed, and was thrown to the floor. Zamora got back into the ring and struck Miles with it while the ref was out of position. Miles hit a pop-up powerbomb; he picked up the belt and struck Powers with it. The ref saw that one, and he disqualified Miles. The crowd chanted, “Hit the ref!” Miles was irate. He went under the ring and got a crutch wrapped in barbed wire, and he hit first Zamora, then Powers, across the back with it.

DJ Powers and Jose Zamora defeated JT Dunn and Danny Miles via DQ at 13:22; Miles and Dunn retained the titles.

Mortar vs. Ricky Smokes for the CW Heavyweight Title. This was the main event, and these two have battled a few times now. Again, I compare the thick, long-haired Mortar to a young Rhino; he paints half his face, like Thunder Rosa. Basic reversals early on, with neither man getting much of an advantage. Smokes slowed him down with a headlock on the mat, and it’s clear these guys are going 20 minutes or more. Mortar hit some armdrags and a dropkick at 7:00 that sent Smokes to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto Ricky. Richard Holliday came out of the back and glared at Mortar, but he sat down and joined the commentary team.

Smokes threw Mortar to the floor. In the ring, Ricky hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 10:00. Ricky whipped Mortar into a corner, and he fell to the floor again. In the ring, Smokes hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle at 12:00. Mortar hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Smokes applied a sleeper on the mat. Mortar hit a back suplex, and they were both down at 15:00. He hit a senton, and he applied a Boston Crab and sat down on Smokes’ lower back. They fought back to the floor, where Mortar hit some chops against the guardrails.

Smokes dove onto Mortar at 17:00 and threw him back into the ring. He hit a spear for a nearfall. Mortar hit a back-body drop. They traded punches. Mortar hit a decapitating clothesline and a Canadian Destroyer. Smokes hit a clothesline at 19:30, and they were both down. Smokes applied a Boston Crab at 22:00. However, Mortar got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin. A good match; they could have cut the feeling-out process down a bit early on, but this was still pretty good. Unsurprisingly, Holliday jumped in the ring and attacked Mortar. Rather than join in, Smokes attacked Holliday.

Mortar defeated Ricky Smokes to retain the CW Heavyweight Title at 22:49.

CXW, “Xtreme IV” at Essex, England, on The Institute in Braintree on Aug. 16, 2025 (IWTV)

As the name of the show suggests, five of the seven matches here are deathmatches, featuring Big F’n Joe and Necro Butcher. This is a gorgeous room; it looks a bit like a church, and a lot like the Ukrainian Cultural Center, where GCW holds its shows in Los Angeles. I opted to check out a match between two former NXT-UK wrestlers.

Nina Samuels vs. Millie McKenze for the CXW Women’s Title. I’ve written this before — of all the wrestlers that didn’t jump to NXT when NXT-UK folded, Millie was the best of those left behind. Samuels wore a tiny party hat as she headed to the ring. A lockup to open; Nina appears to have a slight height and size advantage. Millie tied up the left arm on the mat, and Nina rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Millie hit some armdrags and a swinging neckbreaker, sending Nina back to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Millie hit a dropkick. Nina hit a drop-toe-hold that sent Millie into the middle turnbuckle, and Nina took control.

Nina kept her grounded. Millie hit some basement dropkicks, then a back suplex at 6:00. She hit a running stunner for a nearfall. Nina hit a DDT at 7:30, then a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Nina missed a Helluva Kick. She got a rollup for a nearfall. Millie hit a spear for the pin! New champion! The crowd exploded for the title change. Good action.

Millie McKenzie defeated Nina Samuels to win the CXW Women’s Title at 9:58.

Final Thoughts: As I note… There is just no way I could have watched all these shows in their entirety. I’ll go with that Vert-Hyan-Allure three-way for the best of these eight matches. Mortar-Smokes takes second. I haven’t seen IWC in a while, and I have to admit I’m a bit disappointed in the lighting, which is too bad, as they have a good set-up and entrance area, but the difficulty of seeing the action out of the ring is a big turnoff. I’ll reiterate that while the Rhodes Wrestling Association shows are filled with students, I really like that building, the lighting, and the mix of non-student talent that they are using.