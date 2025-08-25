WWE Smackdown rating for John Cena’s latest appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.258 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.430 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.35 rating. Smackdown ran against NFL presason games for the final time this year. One year earlier, the August 23, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.050 million viewers and a 0.56 rating.