WWE Smackdown results (8/22): Powell’s live review of John Cena’s appearance, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,357)

August 22, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

Streamed live internationally on Netflix, aired on delay on USA Network

NOTE: This review was conducted as the show took place on Friday afternoon. For those following along at the usual time in the United States, don’t scroll past what’s aired on television if you want to avoid spoilers.

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore spoke about as backstage shots aired of Logan Paul, The Street Profits and B-Fab, Solo Siko and his MFTs, Charlotte Flair, and Piper Niven with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre…

The broadcast team of Tessitore and Wade Barrett stood at ringside and spoke about the show. Tessitore said they were starting with a hometown superstar…

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. The rowdy crowd popped big for Lynch and sang the “Ole” song once she was in the ring.

“Look at us, lads, we’re on the telly,” Lynch started. She boasted that this was the first-ever WWE live broadcast from Dublin. A “You deserve it” chant broke out. Lynch recalled attending a WWE event in the same venue, and said it made her life that Randy Orton made eye contact with her.

Lynch turned on the crowd by telling them that they don’t deserve it. She said she petitioned backstage to have the show cancelled. A “We Want Lyra” chant broke out. Lynch said they weren’t going to get her because she will never get another shot at Lynch’s title.

Lynch said she’s aghast at the lack of media coverage she gets in Ireland. “I’m your hero,” Lynch said. A “shut the f— up” chant broke out and was (sorta) censored. Lynch ran through some of her credentials and boasted that she has a “very hot American husband.”

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. Stratton said that Lynch could leave, or she would make her leave on behalf of everyone in Dublin.

Nia Jax made her entrance with a microphone and questioned why Stratton was bothering with Lynch. Jax enrtered the ring and said Stratton has bigger problems. Jax knocked down a distracted Stratton. Lynch joined Jax in putting the boots to Stratton.

Jade Cargill made out and cleared Jax from the ring. Lynch tried to sneak up on Jade, who turned around and squared off with Lynch. Jax climbed on the apron behind Jade. Stratton returned to the ring and dropkicked Jax off the apron.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and said he thought it would be fun to have Lynch in Ireland. He said he just spoke with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who signed off on making the Stratton and Jade vs. Lynch and Jax tag team main event…

Powell’s POV: Lynch gave a master class in being a heel who soaked up the big hometown reaction for a moment before turning the fans against her. This was much more fun than heels who lean into the cheers in their hometown instead of taking up the challenge of turning the fans against them.

Backstage, Axiom and Nathan Frazer gave props to Carmelo Hayes. Frazer warned Hayes, noting that Miz tried to steal his thunder last week. The Miz showed up and was about to fire back at Frazer, but Hayes said he had it covered. Hayes sang the Miz’s praises, including his intelligence…

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes made their entrance heading into a commercial break. [C] The Motor City Machine Guns made their entrance…

1. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Carmelo Hayes and The Miz. Barrett said the winners of the match would advance to a No. 1 contenders’ match for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Title. Hayes started the match. A “We want Miz” chant broke out. Hey, there’s a first. The fans popped when Miz tagged in. Sabin dove through his partner’s legs and the middle rope before taking out both opponents on the floor. [C]

The Guns hit some of their signature offense. There was a “TNA” chant. Hayes had Sabin down and went to the ropes for his finisher, but Miz tagged himself into the match. Hayes dropped down and bickered with Miz. Sabin sent Hayes into Miz, who fell off the apron. Hayes put Sabin down. Shelley clotheslined Hayes over the top rope and then dove onto him. Miz returned to the ring and pinned Sabin…

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz beat “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in 7:30.

Powell’s POV: Same story, different week. Smackdown should have a great tag team division, but the creative team would rather have makeshift teams beat the true tag teams.

Cathy Kelley congratulated Jimmy Uso on the pregnancy news and also wished him a happy birthday. Jimmy spoke about all the love that he and Naomi have been getting from everyone.

Sami Zayn entered the picture and gave Jimmy a big hug. Zayn said he cried his eyes out when he heard the news, and said the baby would always have him as an uncle.

U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa showed up with Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa. Solo said the baby would have plenty of uncles in his family. Solo also gave Jimmy “the blessing” of being able to name the babyface “after his favorite uncle Solo.” Jimmy gave him a Yeet.

Sami told Solo to worry about his title rather than naming other people’s babies. Solo mockingly asked if she should worry about underdog Zayn. Sami said he should worry about WrestleMania main eventer Sami Zayn…

Tessitore hyped the Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven match for after a break… [C]

2. Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven (w/Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre). Niven’s entrance was not televised. Niven put Flair down with a Boss Man Slam. Barrett told Tessitore that he labeled the move the Winds of Change. [C]

Flair hit a top rope moonsault for a near fall. Barrett praised Niven for kicking out while calling her criminally underrated. Flair went for a Figure Eight, but Niven avoided it. Flair speared Niven and covered her for another near fall. Flair set up for the Figure Eight, but she had to release the hold to knock Green off the apron.

Flair put Niven in the Figure Four. Fyre distracted the referee while Green raked the eyes of Flair. Niven followed up with a Michinoku Driver and got the three count.

Piper Niven beat Charlotte Flair in 7:45.

Powell’s POV: I love it. Niven is criminally underrated. The silly gear doesn’t help her cause, but this win will. It was a big upset for Niven, and it gives Flair a loss to avenge. Flair’s babyface run is going really well, as this was yet another crowd that was really behind her.

Backstage, U.S. Champion Giulia and speaking with Kiana James when Michin showed up. Michin told Giulia that she wanted an appointment with the champion. James recalled telling Michin that she had to go through her. Michin said she was tired of the missed calls and appointments, so she opted to go straight to the champion. James repeated that Michin had to go through her first. Michin said she was happy about getting two matches. She said she would go through James to get to Giulia, who said she’s not worried…

Tessitore hyped John Cena as coming up… [C]

An ad for Monday’s Raw in Birmingham, England, noted that Roman Reigns will open the show… A video package touted WWE’s PLE deal with ESPN, and showed some clips of CM Punk and Paul Levesque appearing on the network…

John Cena made his entrance. He spoke into the camera on the stage and said, “Let’s go to work.” Cena ran to the ring and played to the fans once inside it. Mark Nash gave Cena an over-the-top introduction that was essentially the same one Cena demanded during his heel run.

Logan Paul made his entrance before Cena could speak.

[Hour Two] The crowd was censored as they chanted “F— you, Logan.” Paul said it was always great to be back in England, which drew loud boos. He said the Irish people are all drunk, washed-up failures. He said that if he spat in their faces, there’s nothing the “little leprechauns” would do about it. Paul said the fans paid to see him and told them to shut up.

Paul said he would keep it real with Cena, which was unusual for Cena, because he’s a professional pretender and an actor who knows how to wrestle. The crowd continued to be censored. Paul said they were being bleeped, which meant that no one could hear them or him.

Paul said people on the internet would call him an outsider. He said he’s been doing it for four years, every match he’s had has been great, and he’s been doing it longer than half the people on the roster. Paul asked when the fans would accept him.

Paul said he’s exactly who he says he is, whereas Cena is a corporate punk who does whatever he’s told. Paul said he does what he wants and doesn’t have to get naked at the Oscars to get attention if he wants it. Paul told the crowd to shut up.

Paul asked the fans whether he or Cena was the imposter. Paul said Cena has been doing the same five moves for 23 years. “This is my house now, John,” Paul declared. A “wanker” chant broke out.

Cena told the fans that Paul has an undeniable presence and is a tremendous athlete. Cena said Paul is a future WWE Champion and a future WrestleMania main eventer. Cena said he believes those things to be true, but it upsets him.

Cena said the fans keep calling Paul an outsider. Cena said the fans needed to course correct because “we’re stuck with him.” Cena said Paul isn’t an outsider; he’s a disappointment. Cena said he was so excited when Paul started that he spent hours talking with him on his podcast, then asked what Paul did.

Cena slid to ringside and stood behind the Prime hydration station. Cena said Paul used WWE as a branding opportunity to buy another Pokémon card. Cena tipped over the hydration station cart and then returned to the ring.

Cena said Paul had the audacity to brag that he put his life on the line in 23 matches. Cena said that’s a magic number because he’s put his heart and soul into WWE for 23 years. Cena said it wasn’t just pay-per-views or television events. He said he made non-televised appearances in Dublin and recalled facing Sheamus when no cameras were present.

Cena said the only question he asks is what he can give to the business. Cena said the fans can see that Paul is slimy. He said Paul has one question, which is what he can take from the business. Cena said it doesn’t matter how fast a person is, how high he can jump, or how many viral videos he can make; the people see through it.

Cena labeled Paul a parasite who sucks everything he can away from the business. Cena listed the names of wrestlers he could be facing rather than Paul. An “AJ Styles” chant broke out. Cena said Paul got lucky to get the match with him. Cena said Paul knows a lot about hustle, but he knows nothing about loyalty or respect.

Cena told Paul that he better bring his A-game to Paris because his opponent is the greatest of all time. Cena said Paul would understand what it means to give up himself to the business or he would beat the ever-loving snot out of him.

Cena dropped the mic, and then Paul knocked the hat off his head. Paul shoved Cena a few times. Cena ducked a punch and then hoisted up Paul and put him down with an Attitude Adjustment…

Powell’s POV: A gem of a promo from Cena. This was some of Cena’s best mic work of his retirement tour run. He hit hard and set the table nicely for the Clash in Paris match.

Backstage, Tiffany Stratton told Jade Cargil that she didn’t need her help. Jade said there would be no excuses, and she’s coming for the WWE Women’s Championship after they took care of Becky Lynch and Nia Jax in the main event…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance with B-Fab… [C]

Logan Paul was shown walking backstage when he crossed paths with Drew McIntyre, who said Paul is scared of the mystique of John Cena. McIntyre said it’s not 2010, and it’s no longer Super Cena. McIntyre said Paul is in his prime, and he needs to make things right tonight, no matter what it takes. Paul was ready to walk away, but McIntyre stopped him and emphasized “whatever it takes”…

Powell’s POV: That’s a nice hook for the remainder of the show, and it would be logical to put some heat on Paul again after Cena lit him up on the mic.

Solo Sikoa and the MFT made their entrance…

3. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (w/B-Fab) vs. JC Mateo and Tonga Loa (w/Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga). Barrett said the winner of the match will face Carmelo Hayes and The Miz next week for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. Ford sent Loa to ringside. Loa pulled Ford to the floor and ran him into the ring post. [C]

Powell’s POV: There was a funny moment that occurred during the commercial break (they keep the feed going on the international Netflix stream). A “you can’t wrestle” chant broke out, which got a rise out of Barrett. “He wrestled in the Olympics, you dummies,” Barrett said.

Talla shoved Ford off the ropes while Solo distracted the referee, which led to Mateo getting a near fall. Jimmy Uso showed up and slammed a chair over the back of Talla. Jimmy and Talla fought into the crowd.

Sami Zayn came out and blasted Solo with a Helluva Kick. Zayn ran through the crowd when Mateo and Loa went to ringside. Ford hit Mateo and Loa with a flip dive. Back in the ring, Dawkins hit Sky High on Mateo, and Ford followed up with a frog splash for the win…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated JC Mateo and Tonga Loa in 10:00.

Powell’s POV: A nice match with the expected outcome. I assumed the babyface team would win this match after the heel team won earlier, and I was certain of it once we saw which two wrestlers would represent the heel faction. So it will be The Street Profits vs. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes next week for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Aleister Black was shown shadowboxing while Tessitore hyped his match with R-Truth… [C] Half of Black’s entrance was televised coming out of the break.

R-Truth appeared on the big screen. He said he had some good news and bad news. Truth said he wouldn’t be able to appear because he thought the show was in Dublin, Georgia. Truth said he made a call to a friend.

Damian Priest made his entrance and brawled with Black. Priest cleared Black from the ring and followed him to the floor. Priest dropped Black with an uppercut. Priest set up to put Black through the broadcast table, but security ran out and stopped him.

Black returned to the ring. Priest followed, and they continued to fight and ended up at ringside again. Security intervened and pulled the wrestlers apart…

Tessitore said there was no medical update on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Footage aired of Drew McIntyre hitting Rhodes with a Claymore Kick that put him through the front of the broadcast table.

Drew McIntyre showed up at ringside and stood behind the broadcast table, causing Tessitore and McIntyre to stand up. McIntyre asked if they had a medical update on Cody. McIntyre told the crowd he would give them an update on Cody.

“Cody Rhodes is a little bitch,” McIntyre said once he was inside the ring. McIntyre told Cody to hold the title belt tight because he would eventually have to fight him. McIntyre said he’s one of the only people in WWE who has pinned Cody. McIntyre said he will take the title the next time he pins Cody.

McIntyre asked the crowd to guess how many people backstage chastized him or told him off. McIntyre said the number was zero because they all want Cody’s spot. McIntyre said Cody had no friends left. The fans started to cheer.

Randy Orton entered the ring. When McIntyre turned around, Orton put him down with an RKO. Orton played to the crowd while his entrance theme played…

Powell’s POV: No R-Truth, but the fans got unadvertised (at least as far as television ads are concerned) appearances by Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton. I doubt anyone is complaining. For what it’s worth, most of the Irish fans were cheering McIntyre as he heeled on Cody.

Backstage, Becky Lynch was talking to herself when Nia Jax showed up. Jax said they should be on the same page since they had to team together. Lynch said she needed to win because the people needed to know she was their hero. Jax said it sounded good and that she would see Lynch in the ring… [C]

Tessitore listed the following matches for next week’s Smackdown in Lyon, France: Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship, “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles…

Entrances for the main event took place…

4. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill vs. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. Stratton hit both heels with a Swanton from the top rope to the floor. She came up a bit short and held the back of her head for a moment, but then stood up and let out a war cry while playing to the fans. Moments later, Lynch held Stratton’s legs while Jax hit her with a leg drop, which led to a two count. [C]

The fans serenaded Lynch with a song that Barrett said would not make her happy once she looked it up online. Late in the match, Lynch walked out after Jax tagged in. Jax set up for her finisher, but Jade got to her feet and powerbombed her. Stratton tagged in and hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Jax. Jade tagged in again before Stratton hit the PME, and hit Jax with a top rope splash that resulted in the three count.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill beat WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Nia Jax in 6:55.

The executive producer credits were shown while Stratton and Jade celebrated their win…

John Cena was shown walking backstage when Nick Aldis caught up with him. Aldis told Cena that he had just heard from Brock Lesnar. Logan Paul showed up and sucker punched Cena. Aldis checked on Cena, who acted woozy while lying on the ground to close the episode…

Powell’s POV: The main event was fine with the feuding babyface team going over. Overall, the highlights were the Becky Lynch and John Cena promos, and Drew McIntyre’s promo was also fun while it lasted. I also enjoyed Niven getting the upset win over Flair. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night, er, same-day audio review of Smackdown. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.