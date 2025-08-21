David Sahadi discusses his departure from MLW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestling producer David Sahadi discussed his departure from MLW during a discussion on the “Beyond The Lens” podcast with guest host Efren Bojorquez. Sahadi said he had a feeling he would be getting a call from MLW CEO Court Bauer. He explained that he worked as a freelancer for MLW, and he ended up working the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling show due to his friendship with promoter Scott D’Amore. Sahadi said going to work for Real American Freestyle Wrestling seemed to lead to more issues with Bauer. Check out the full interview at YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Sahadi said Bauer wants extreme loyalty, but everyone who works on the production side of MLW does so as a freelancer. Sahadi said he considers Bauer to be a friend and didn’t come off as bitter regarding the split.