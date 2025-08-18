AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show (Glasgow reports needed)

What's happening...

August 18, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-A match involving wrestlers from Sky Flight and the Callis Family

-Max Caster holds an open challenge

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

