Brooke Hogan asked to be taken out of Hulk Hogan’s will, ex-wife Linda comments on his death

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Brooke Hogan will not receive an inheritance from her late father. TMZ reports that Brooke asked to be removed from Hulk Hogan’s will back in 2023. Sources close to Brooke told TMZ that she wanted to protect her dad from people she felt were taking advantage of him, but after years of disagreements, she reached out to his financial manager and had herself removed from the will. Brooke will receive some money from a small life insurance trust, and the story states that she intends to put it towards her children’s college funds. Read more at TMZ.com.

-Linda Hogan took to social media to comment on her former husband’s death. “I had no idea he would pass away this soon,” Linda wrote on Instagram. “We all really thought he would make a comeback! Big surprise. We are all devastated. It’s hitting me so hard. I loved Hulkster more than he loved me. It hurt when he cheated. But he was sooo famous. I sort of understood, but it was crushing. It hurt…

“It’s just shocking. We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 years old! I was 22. I still love him. Even though I never spoke or saw him, Nick did, and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life. I still felt, although broken, we still were a family. It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick, but I’m melting down now.” Read her full comments via her Instagram page.

Powell’s POV: I continue to be impressed by some of the choices that Brooke has made. She also shared kind words about her father in an Instragram post that can be viewed below.