AEW Worlds End pay-per-view date and location

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan announced that the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, December 27, in Chicago, Illinois, at Now Arena. The pre-sale for tickets will be held on September 4, and the general sale will start on September 8.
Powell’s POV: WWE runs an annual Christmas week house show in Chicago at Allstate Arena. Last year, the show was held on the Sunday after Christmas, but the date for this year’s show has yet to be announced.
WORLDS END IS COMING TO CHICAGO!
As first announced by AEW CEO + GM @TonyKhan on @Q101Chicago, #AEWWorldsEnd will be held at the @now_arena on Sat., 12/27!
Tickets on sale 9/8! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more information, go to… pic.twitter.com/7zNFouot0x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2025
Be the first to comment