AEW Worlds End pay-per-view date and location

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced that the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, December 27, in Chicago, Illinois, at Now Arena. The pre-sale for tickets will be held on September 4, and the general sale will start on September 8.

Powell’s POV: WWE runs an annual Christmas week house show in Chicago at Allstate Arena. Last year, the show was held on the Sunday after Christmas, but the date for this year’s show has yet to be announced.