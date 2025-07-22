Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 83-84 results: Vetter’s review of The New Guys vs. The Premier” in the Road Warrior Cup tournament final and the Glory Pro Tag Titles, Vert Vixen vs. Nixi XS

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 83-84)

Taped May 25, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered July 13, 2025, and July 20, 2025, via YouTube.com

The lighting is good and the crowd was maybe 250-300. Notably, this room has a low ceiling, and the commentators noted that feet sometimes hit the ceiling.

* Glory Pro held shows over two straight days. All the matches from Saturday’s event have now aired, so these matches came from the Sunday (May 25) show. The “Road Warrior Cup” tag tournament played out over the two shows, so we’re in the semi-final stage. The New Guys already defeated PME on a prior episode to reach the finals.

Episode 83

1. Vert Vixen vs. Nixi XS. I’ve seen Nixi a few times now, including a live show I attended in the Twin Cities earlier this year; she’s a fashionista and diva and is still fairly new. I still consider Vert to be the best unsigned female wrestler in the U.S. Nixi was hesitant to lock up at first. Vert hit a bodyslam at 1:30 and a big elbow drop to the back for a nearfall. Nixi hit a Russian Leg Sweep, then a Meteora in the corner at 4:00 for a nearfall, then a second-rope Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall at 6:00.

Vert got up and hit a series of kicks, including a spin kick to the head, and they were both down. Vert hit an Exploder Suplex at 7:30 and a Helluva Kick, then her Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Nixi hit an awkward-looking tornado DDT, then a leg lariat for a nearfall. (Neither of those looked particularly good.) They each got a rollup. Nixi hit a better-looking tornado DDT for a nearfall at 9:30 and was frustrated she didn’t win there. Vert caught her coming off the ropes, hit a powerslam, then she locked in a Sharpshooter, and Nixi tapped out. Nixi is still green but has a unique look and is improving.

Vert Vixen defeated Nixi XS at 10:37.

* Backstage, Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie talked about their victory a day earlier to advance in the tag tournament.

2. Ethan Price vs. Davey Bang. Ethan is the “big strong boy” and a fan favorite here. Bang is from Chicago and has been competing all over the Midwest of late. They traded rollups in the first minute, and they had a standoff at 2:00. Price hit a powerslam for a nearfall. They fought to the floor with Price applying a belly-to-back bearhug. Bang finally shrugged him off, with Price hitting the ring post, and Davey got in the ring. Price was slow to get in. Bang hit a plancha at 4:30 and was in charge.

A commentator noted that Bang has some blood on his chest, but it’s unclear where the source was. Price stood up, and he was bleeding from his forehead after running into the ring post. Davey kept Price grounded. Price hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00, and they were both down. Price set up for a dive, but Bang caught him with a kick. Bang hit a spear through the ropes, then an Air Raid Crash into the corner for a nearfall at 8:30. Bang hit some kicks in the corner, but Price hit a spear and a second-rope flying bulldog. He put Bang on his shoulders and slammed Davey to the mat for the pin. Decent match.

Ethan Price defeated Davey Bang at 9:44

3. Shazza McKenzie and Laynie Luck vs. “The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop in a second-round tournament match. The women again are in fairly identical gear; not bad for a brand-new team! Shazza hit a huracanrana on Campbell. Laynie tripped Bishop. The women hit stereo basement dropkicks on Bishop. They did a drop-toe-hold, sending Myers’ head crashing into Bishop’s groin. Shazza dove onto the guys, but they caught her, so Laynie dove off the top rope onto all three at 2:30. In the ring, Laynie got a nearfall. (The Premier has literally not landed a single move yet.)

Laynie hit a penalty kick. Bishop dove through the ropes onto Laynie and that got some boos! In the ring, Bishop hit a bodyslam and Myers hit a senton, as they worked over Laynie. Myers hit a big boot for a nearfall at 5:00. They tied Laynie in the Tree of Woe, but Laynie escaped and hit a German Suplex. Shazza got the hot tag at 7:00 and she hit a series of chops on each man, then a back suplex on Bishop, then one on Myers. Shazza tied both men in the ropes and hit a series of spin kicks to their chests. She hit a top-rope crossbody block on Bishop for a nearfall.

Shazza went for a stunner but Bishop blocked it. Myers accidentally kicked Bishop. The women worked over Myers, but Campbell hit a powerbomb on her. Bishop kicked her in the head and got a nearfall at 10:00. Laynie hit a tornado DDT. Shazza hit her Splits Stunner! Laynie dove through the ropes on Bishop. Shazza went for the pin, but Campbell had a foot on the ropes. The women accidentally bumped into each other. Bishop reached in the ring and struck Shazza; Myers rolled McKenzie up and put his feet on the ropes for added leverage to get the pin. Solid match; I really like both Laynie and Shazza, but it’s hard to buy them as legit competitors against bigger, stronger men.

Campbell Myers and SK Bishop defeated Shazza McKenzie and Layne Luck at 11:36 to advance.

Episode 84

1. Moses vs. Xavier Walker. I’ve noted that Xavier might be 6’6″ and he always reminds me of EJ Nduka; the commentators noted how he “fills the screen.” Walker crushed Moses’ hand in a handshake to open. He hit a hard clothesline at 2:00, and Moses struggled to even stand up. Xavier clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. They fought on the floor, and Moses pushed him into the ring post, then rolled Xavier into the ring and got a nearfall.

Xavier hit a delayed vertical suplex at 4:30, then an elbow drop. However, he sold that he tweaked his knee. Moses saw it and dove at the damaged leg, and he hit a spear on it. They got up, and Xavier hit some punches to the ribs. He dropped Moses snake-eyes in the corner, then hit a big spear at 8:00. He set up for a spear, but Moses avoided it. Moses hit a low blow punt kick while the ref was out of position to get the tainted pin.

Moses defeated Xavier Walker at 8:44.

* Dan the Dad emerged from the back to confront Moses. They spoke, and Moses slapped him in the face. Dan took off his hat and glasses, lunged at Moses, tackled him, and repeatedly punched him. Several wrestlers came from the back to separate them.

2. Freya the Slaya vs. Tootie Lynn. Again, Freya is 6’1″ and she just towers over Tootie; I don’t usually watch OVW, but I know she’s been champion there. Freya threw her white fur jacket at Tootie in a sign of disrespect. We got the bell, and Tootie immediately hit spin kicks to the thigh, then a huracanrana. Freya stomped on her in the corner, and she tossed Tootie around the ring. She hit a splash in the corner, then a rolling cannonball at 4:30.

Tootie fired up and hit some jabs and punches. Freya caught her and nailed a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Tootie hit a running knee in the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall at 7:30. Freya hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Tootie hit a spinning kick to the head to score the pin! Decent match.

Tootie Lynn defeated Freya the Slaya at 8:36.

3. “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche vs. The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop in the Road Warrior Cup tournament final and the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. Again, Stanley has recently hurt his leg and is out of action, but I don’t think that injury happened here. They all fought at the bell, and TNG dove through the ropes on The Premier. In the ring, the champs worked over Bishop. The Premier began working over Bosche in their corner. Bishop hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:00 for a nearfall. He hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall.

Stanley got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit a spear into the corner on both opponents, then a top-rope flying clothesline and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Campbell hit a half-nelson suplex on Bosche, and they worked over Stanley. Bosche hit a double missile dropkick at 7:30, and TNG hit their team powerbomb move for a visual pin, but the ref was pulled from the ring! Bishop went for a cover, but now it was Stanley who pulled the ref to the floor! Campbell hit a dive to the floor. Stanley hit a German Suplex. The ref was down. Bosche hit a frogsplash. A new ref came in, but Bishop intentionally struck the ref at 10:30!

Campbell and Stanley traded forearm strikes. Campbell hit a Pedigree for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Myers accidentally struck Bishop with the title belt! Stanley hit a low blow on Myers! TNG hit a neckbreaker-and-powerbomb combo to get the pin! Good action.

“The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche defeated “The Premier” SK Bishop and Campbell Myers to win the Road Warrior Cup and retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 12:43.

* Jake Parnell came to ringside and pointed at the belts. PME ran into the ring from behind and beat up The New Guys, striking them with the Road Warrior Cup trophy! PME hit a team flapjack, dropping one of them on a tag title belt.

Final Thoughts: Two decent episodes. I really like that these episodes air ad-free; so often, I’m watching a wrestling show on YouTube with an ad break every five minutes.