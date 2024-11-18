Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 58 results: Vetter’s review of “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Dan the Dad in a street fight for the Crown of Glory Title, Rahim De La Suede vs. Moses in a No. 1 contender’s match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 58)

Taped October 27, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered November 17, 2024 via YouTube.com



Lighting is good at this taping, and the crowd is maybe 250-300. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary.

1. Tootie Lynn vs. Heather Monroe. Heather wore her fur jacket and fanned herself. Karate fighter Tootie is from St. Louis and always gets a great reaction here. Tootie immediately hit some strikes, a spinning back fist, and a roundhouse kick to the chest that dropped Heather. Monroe tied Tootie in the ropes and cranked on her head. Tootie tied her in an Octopus Stretch at 3:30. Heather hit a stiff kick to the spine. Tootie hit a running boot in the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall at 6:00. Heather nailed a Backpack Stunner for a nearfall and she yelled at the ref. Tootie nailed the roundhouse kick to the head and scored the pin. Good energy in the opener.

Tootie Lynn defeated Heather Monroe at 7:46.

* Footage again aired of Ricky Starks showing up in Glory Pro. He will be at the next event to wrestle!

2. Rahim De La Suede (w/Cinko) vs. Moses in a No. 1 contender’s match. Rahim wore his black fur jacket. The winner of this match will get a title shot at the Crown of Glory belt, Duthie said. Moses came out second and he wore a gold singlet. They immediately traded reversals on the mat. Cinko reached into the ring and got ejected at 2:30; Rahim again made it clear he didn’t need any cheating help. Moses hit a shotgun dropkick. They rolled to the floor, where Moses hit a hard chop. Back in the ring, Rahim landed a dropkick at 4:30. Moses hit a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall. Rahim hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:30, then a bodyslam.

Moses hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Rahim nailed a Frankensteiner. Moses caught Rahim’s legs. Cinko returned to ringside and argued with the ref. Rahim nailed a Flatliner for a visual pin but the ref was still tied up with Cinko! Rahim jumped to his feet, got in Cinko’s face and screamed at him. Moses got a rollup for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups, and Rahim got a three-count for the clean pin. Duthie stressed that Rahim did it on his own. A really good match between these two. Rahim still needs to put on some size but he has the crowd in the palm of his hand.

Rahim De La Suede defeated Moses to become No. 1 contender at 11:12.

* Rahim called Cinko into the ring, and he pointed out he could have won twice earlier in the match. “I don’t need you,” Rahim told him. “Cinko, you’re fired!” The crowd popped for this.

3. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Dan the Dad in a street fight for the Crown of Glory Title. Dan came to the ring to an Alice Cooper song! He wore a black T-shirt and a backward baseball cap and NO glasses. They immediately traded punches. The announcer said pinfalls must be in the ring. They brawled to the floor and traded chops along the guardrail. Dan rang the ring bell against Parnell’s head at 2:30. They finally got back into the ring, where Jake ripped off his shirt and used it to choke Dan at 4:30. He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Dan fired up and hit his jab punches to the jaw. Dan put Jake’s feet on the top rope and hit a Flatliner onto a garbage can at 8:00. They fought to the floor again and Jake hit Dan with chairshots to the back.

In the ring, Jake powerbombed Dan onto a pile of folded chairs at 10:30. Dan hit a second-rope superplex onto the pile of chairs. Dan nailed a Death Valley Driver across two open chairs for a believable nearfall at 13:00; Duthie said he thought we had a new champion. Dan got a chair but hesitated to hit him in the head with it. However, Jake spit on him, hit a low blow, then a piledriver onto a folded chair for a two-count, as Jake pulled up Dan! Jake hit a leaping piledriver and this time he scored the pin. A very good brawl. Duthie said that was Jake’s eighth successful defense of the title.

“Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeated Dan the Dad to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 14:42.

Final Thoughts: Another really strong episode. The Warhorse-Dan the Dad-Kody Lane storyline has carried Glory Pro for months and this was another great chapter. That was a really good brawl but no one bled and we didn’t get into weapons other than chairs. I really like what I’ve seen of both Moses and Rahim. As I noted, Rahim is still a bit too thin and lanky, but he just oozes charisma. If that size comes, he’ll be one to watch. Tootie is fun and always a fan favorite here.