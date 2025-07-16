Seth Rollins provides an update on his knee

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Seth Rollins addressed the status of his knee while filling in as the host of today’s Rich Eisen Show. Rollins said he went to a specialist in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday to have some imaging done, but his knee was too swollen. He said would undergo another MRI “in a week or two” in Los Angeles. Rollins added that he believes he will be out for an extended period.

The visionary and revolutionary @WWERollins is sitting in for @richeisen today and addressed his injury that went down over the weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event against LA Knight:#WWE pic.twitter.com/eKGnDFEb4D — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 16, 2025

Powell’s POV: The full clip of Rollins addressing his knee during today’s show is available below. I continue to hope that it’s a big swerve that will lead to another surprise Money in the Bank cash-in for Rollins. I have no idea whether that’s the case, but I did explain how everything that has transpired can be covered in a storyline sense during my appearance on Tuesday’s edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, which is available via Spreaker.com.