WWE Raw results (7/14): Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker in a gauntlet match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,677)

Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena

Streamed live July 14, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a video package that recapped Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution… Michael Cole checked in on commentary while a shot aired of MetLife Stadium, the host venue for SummerSlam…

Backstage/arrival shots aired of World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Bron Breakker with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. Cole said Heyman would have an update on the knee injury suffered by Rollins later in the show… A drone camera flew around the arena…

Women’s World Champion Naomi made her entrance. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Naomi cut it off and said she didn’t want to hear it now. She said the fans weren’t feeling her glow, but they’re with her now.

Naomi boasted that everyone thought she was going after the WWE Women’s Championship, but they couldn’t predict what her next move would be. She said she was sick of the foolishness on Smackdown.

Naomi said she didn’t betray Bianca Belair; she outgrew her and told her to take a good look at her now. She added that she might be new on Raw, but the women in the locker room should proceed with caution.

Rhea Ripley made her entrance and joined Naomi inside the ring. Ripley said one thing Naomi should know about her is that she’s not cautious. “I am reckless and I am pissed,” Ripley said. She said she walked into Evolution with the goals of finally beating Iyo Sky and regaining the championship. Ripley blamed Naomi for not achieving those goals and congratulated her for joining her list.

Iyo Sky made her entrance in non-wrestling attire. She was inexplicably all smiles and slapped hands with fans. Sky’s demeanor changed when she looked at Belair. An “Iyo” chant broke out. Sky said she would take her title back from Naomi, who told them to take their “entitled asses” and go to the back of the line. The women bickered until they were interrupted.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walked onto the stage. He congratulated Naomi and welcomed her to Raw. Pearce said the match that Ripley and Sky had at Evolution was “absolute magic.” Ripley and Sky nodded at one another.

Pearce said SummerSlam is a two-night event for the first time, so they need to blow the proverbial roof off the stadium. Pearce booked Naomi vs. Ripley vs. Sky in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam. Naomi held up her title belt while looking at Ripley and Sky…

Cole and Corey Graves checked in from the broadcast table and hyped Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green, and a best-of-three falls match between Lyra Valkyria and Bailey for a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam for later in the show…

“The Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio were in a weak version of their clubhouse. McDonagh was playing a video game. Dom expressed concern about AJ Styles stalking him. Balor said he was concerned about The Kabuki Warriors, and asked Dom to accompany Rodriguez and Perez…

“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane made their entrance for a non-title match heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: They wasted no time in announcing a match for SummerSlam in what was a solid segment. I assume we’ll be getting a lot of SummerSlam matches announced this week since the show is right around the corner.

A graphic boasted that WWE has 277 million views across social media platforms over the weekend…

1. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane in a non-title match. The champions’ entrance was not televised. Asuka and Sane caught the champions in armbars. Rodriguez powered up Sane and slammed her onto Asuka to break the hold. Sane maintained her grip, but Rodriguez dumped her on the top rope to free herself. [C]

Cole listed the attendance as being over 10,000. Asuka held Perez while Sane hit the Insane Elbow. Sane had Perez pinned, but Dom stood on the apron and distracted the referee until Rodriguez broke up the pin from the floor.

Asuka went to ringside and ran Rodriguez into the ring post. Asuka returned to the ring and tagged in before hitting a missile dropkick that didn’t make much contact. Dom climbed on the apron. Asuka hit him with a backfist.

Perez rolled up Asuka and got the pin while Rodriguez added leverage with her foot. Cole complained about Dom appearing to be just fine despite not being medically cleared…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defeated “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane in 10:30 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: The outcome surprised me. I assumed we’d get the usual approach of the challengers winning a non-title match to set up the title match. No complaints. I like when companies break repetitive booking trends, but the champions still need challengers for SummerSlam. Alexa Blissa and Charlotte Flair?

Backstage, Jackie Redmond spoke with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Redmond asked about the results of Seth Rollins’ medical exam in Birmingham. Heyman, who was holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, said it was too soon. Heyman said Rollins has until next June to cash in his MITB contract.

Heyman shifted the focus to Breakker winning the gauntlet match and going on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam Breakker stared into the camera… [C]