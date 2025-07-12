WWE SummerSlam lineup: Three matches set for the two-night stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 2-3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium.

-John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Jelly Roll and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: Rhodes won the King of the Ring tournament, and Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament to earn their title shots. The tag team match was announced on Saturday Night’s Main event. This will be the first two-night SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the event streams on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of both nights for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).