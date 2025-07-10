AEW Collision, TNA Impact, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Billy Jack Haynes, Duane “Gillberg” Gill, Isiah Kassidy, Nick Wayne, Bobo Brazil, Johnny Grunge

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be live tonight from Garland, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center. The show features Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos the final push for Saturday’s AEW All In Texas event and will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers). The AEW All In Texas countdown special will air immediately after the show.

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at the earlier start time of 5CT/6ET. The show was pushed back to the earlier time due to Collision also airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub reviews are available on Fridays, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 34 percent of the vote. A finished second with 20 percent of the vote, and C was a close third with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Jack Haynes is 72.

-Duane “Gillberg” Gill is 66.

-Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party tag team is 28.

-Nick Wayne (Nicholas Wayne Finley) is 20. Well, it was a good run before he became an old man.

-Bobo Brazil (a/k/a Houston Harris) was born on July 10, 1924. He died on January 20, 1998, at age 73 after suffering multiple strokes.

-The late Johnny Grunge (a/k/a Mike Durham) was born on July 10, 1966. He died on February 16, 2006, at age 39 as a result of sleep apnea complications.