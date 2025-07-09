AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Kevin Nash, Marc Mero, Tom Brandi, PN News, Shelton Benjamin, Andrew Everett

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Garland, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center. The show features the show’s final push for Saturday’s AEW All In Texas. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s live AEW Collision in Garland. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Thursday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Nash is 66 (and my recent social media hero).

-Marc Mero is 65.

-Tom Brandi, who worked as Salvatore Sincere, is 59.

-PN News (Paul Neu) is 59.

-Shelton Benjamin is 50.

-Andrew Everett (Andrew Wenkel) is 33.