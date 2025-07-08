Reality of Wrestling “Hart & Soul” results: Vetter’s review of Nattie Neidhart vs. Promise Braxton, Kiah Dream vs. Zayda Steel for the ROW Women’s Title, Glory Women’s Championship tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Reality of Wrestling “Hart & Soul”

Taped June 28, 2025, in Texas City, Texas at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed July 6, 2025 on the YouTube.com

This is Booker T’s promotion, and I’ve always been impressed with the lighting and overall production. As noted in my previous ROW review, they have added on-screen graphics. And while the ring was really well-lit, I really couldn’t see the crowd, but attendance was clearly 400 or more. The fans were really loud and into the action.

* We heard from some women who will be in matches tonight. A tournament is underway for the first-ever Glory Women’s Champion.

1. Gigi Rey vs. Mia Friday in a semifinal tournament match. I have probably seen each woman two or three times. They are both fan favorites and opened with standing switches, and they traded rollups. Gigi dropped her across the top rope and got a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a dropkick. Mia hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Gigi hit a diving forearm for a nearfall at 3:30. Mia hit some forearm strikes and a back suplex for a nearfall. They traded rollups, and Gigi got the flash pin! Solid action; I enjoyed that.

Gigi Rey defeated Mia Friday at 5:47 to advance to the finals.

* Alejandra Quintanilla was interviewed backstage; I’m confident I haven’t seen her before. She’s fairly short. She vowed to win the tournament. She is facing Monica Monroe.

2. “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Alejandra Quintanilla in a semifinal tournament match. I’ve seen Lady Bird a few times; she always wears star-spangled blue. Standing switches to open. The commentators said Quintanilla is from El Salvador. She hit some blows to the back and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. We got some “Lady Bird!” chants. She hit a running Meteora in the corner for a nearfall. Monroe fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a powerslam and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 4:30. She hit a German Suplex, then a Swanton Bomb for a decisive pin.

“Lady Bird” Monica Monroe defeated Alejandra Quintanilla at 5:16 to advance.

* A nice video package aired of Promise Braxton getting ready to face Natalya Neidhart. This was short but really effective.

3. Kiah Dream vs. Zayda Steel for the ROW Women’s Title. Steel wore her glittery blue gear. Kiah has reddish hair and she wore white; she’s been in AEW in the past. This was Zayda’s debut here. Some good reversals early, and Kiah hit a dropkick and a running back elbow, but she missed a rolling cannonball. Zayda stomped on Kiah on the floor, and she barked at the ref. They got back into the ring, with Zayda in charge, and she hit a hard overhand chop, then a jumping knee to the chin at 2:30.

Zayda hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. She dove through the ropes. However, Kiah suplexed her on the floor; there are mats, but they don’t look that thick! They got back into the ring and traded forearm strikes. Kiah hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall at 4:30, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Zayda set up for the Unprettier, but Kiah blocked it. Zayda avoided Kiah’s move off the ropes. She hit a discus forearm. Kiah got a rollup. Kiah hit a twisting neckbreaker for the pin. That was pretty sharp!

Kiah Dream defeated Zayda Steel to retain the ROW Women’s Title at 5:48.

* Backstage, Monica Monroe was interviewed about her match against her teammate Gigi Rey. Monroe said Gigi is her best friend and her “ride or die” and was even in Monroe’s wedding! She vowed that no matter what happens in this match, they’ll still be good friends. Uh-oh…

4. Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Gigi Rey for the inaugural Glory Women’s Title. The new belt with white leather was shown off. The bell rang, and they hugged before locking up. “No animosity, just pure competition,” a commentator said. (Flags are going off in my head!) They traded mat reversals. The speed picked up, and Monroe hit a bodyslam at 2:30. Monroe shoved her, then kicked her in the gut! She dropped Rey throat-first on the top rope, then hit a rope-assisted twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Monroe hit a forward Finlay Roll and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Gigi hit a running neckbreaker and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 4:30. Monroe hit a Frankensteiner, and they were both down. This crowd was HOT and split. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Gigi hit a double-underhook suplex, and she kipped up. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Monroe hit a superkick and a Code Red for a nearfall at 7:00. She went for a Swanton Bomb, but Gigi got her knees up! Gigi hit a Jackhammer for the pin! That was good action, and the crowd was fully invested.

Gigi Rey defeated “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe to win the Glory Women’s Title at 7:30

* They hugged afterwards, and Monroe left to allow Gigi to celebrate in the ring and show off her title belt to the crowd. I thought someone was going to turn heel! But that wound up not happening. Gigi was interviewed on the ramp and she fought back tears as she talked about how much this win meant to her. Nice.

* We saw a video package with Booker T saying Natalya better be ready when she comes to Reality of Wrestling. “I want to see if she is still the top dog, and still running the yard,” Booker T. Promise Braxton said that Natalya was “washed,” and that made Natalya livid!

5. Nattie Neidhart vs. Promise Braxton. Promise came out first; think TNA’s Tasha Steelz if you aren’t familiar with her. The crowd popped for Natalya’s familiar music. If you haven’t seen what Nattie has been doing on the indie scene, she is in an all-black singlet that looks like she’s ready for a shoot fight; it’s quite a contrast to her pink gear that is designed to show off some skin. “This is not the Nattie we see on Monday Night Raw!” a commentator said. This crowd was LOUD! They traded some punches, and this was intense. Natalya went for a Sharpshooter, but Promise immediately went to ringside at 1:30.

They got back into the ring, but Nattie immediately clotheslined her to the floor. I’m unsure if Braxton has a bloody mouth. Braxton whipped Nattie into the guardrail. They got back into the ring. Promise nailed a punch and got a nearfall at 3:00. She planted her foot in Nattie’s throat. Promise hit a Pump Kick to the chest for a nearfall at 5:00, and she switched to a leg lock around the waist. She hit a Meteora for a nearfall at 6:30. They got up and traded chops, and Nattie hit a Russian Leg Sweep.

Nattie hit a slingshot slam and some stiff kicks as Promise was seated on the mat, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Braxton hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Promise missed an axe kick; Nattie hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Promise applied a Sharpshooter; she gave Nattie a middle finger as she locked it in! Nattie was able to flip Promise into the corner at 10:30. Nattie then applied a Sharpshooter and sat down deep. Promise tried to crawl to the ropes, but Nattie pulled her back to the center of the ring. Promise fought it until she passed out. The ref called for the bell! That was fantastic.

Nattie Neidhart defeated Promise Braxton at 11:56.

Final Thoughts: You definitely want to check out the Neidhart match. I’m loving her indy matches with her having a chip on her shoulder and coming out and showing she can out-wrestle anyone. This was a great fight. I’ll go with Zayda’s match second. This show was 62 minutes.