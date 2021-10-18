10/18 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, Shayna Baszler vs. Doudrop in a Queen’s Crown semifinal match, Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal in a KOTR semifinal match, final hype for Crown Jewel

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,482)

Live from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

Aired October 18, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] The broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton welcomed viewers to the show and hyped the Raw Women’s Championship match…

Charlotte Flair made her entrance in non-wrestling attire. Once in the ring, she acted like she deserved a bigger sendoff and complained about having to defend her title against “some rookie.” Flair said she thinks there’s some type of conspiracy against her. She said Belair isn’t even on the Raw roster yet, and she has two title opportunities this week alone. “And you people think I’m entitled?” Flair asked.

Flair said Belair would learn how far she still has to go. She said Belair has beaten Bayley and Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch couldn’t beat her on her own, but Flair claimed to be the mountain that Belair would be unable to climb.

Bianca Belair made her entrance in non-wrestling attire. Belair stood on the stage and said there was no conspiracy, it was justice served. Belair said she had Flair beat until she was saved by Lynch. Belair made her way to ringside and entered the ring.

Belair said she’s the one to watch no matter what brand she’s on because she always shines. Belair said Flair won’t be a problem for her after this show “because you won’t even go here anymore.” Belair encouraged Flair to use her upcoming loss to make her stronger.

Belair said she would have the Raw and Smackdown Titles when she returns to Raw next week. “Now how’s that for a rookie, Charlotte?” Flair attacked Belair, who quickly regrouped and went for the KOD. Flair slipped away, but Belair knocked her off the apron with a handstand kick…

The broadcast team recapped last week’s King of the Ring tournament matches from Raw…

Backstage, Kevin Patrick interviewed Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Woods spoke about winning his semifinal match and moving a step closer to fulfilling his destiny of becoming King of the Ring. Kingston said everyone knows how important the tournament is to Woods, so he would be there to watch his back. Kingston chanted “hail King Woods” and then the duo made their entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: The opening segment was decent. It provided some basic hype for the title match, but I can’t say that it left me any more excited about the match than I was going in. Meanwhile, Woods and Kingston continue to act like everyone is aware of Xavier’s online push to become KOTR. Perhaps I’m forgetting something, but I just don’t remember him making a fuss over it on television. If he goes to the finals, it would be nice to get a rare serious promo from Woods in which he actually lays out why the tournament is meaningful to him.

A brief Seth Rollins video package and then the new Raw roster graphic was shown…

1. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston) vs. Jinder Mahal (w/Veer, Shanky) in a King of the Ring tournament semifinal match. Only a portion of Mahal’s entrance was televised. Players from the NBA’s Sacramento Kings were shown in the front row. Mahal shot Woods over the top rope and Woods hit his headed on the ring steps in a planned bump on the way to the floor. [C]

Woods leapt from the top rope, but Mahal caught him and performed the Khallas. Mahal went for the pint, but Woods grabbed the bottom rope to break it. Mahal placed Woods on the top rope. Woods pushed Mahal into the ring and then performed his rope walk elbow drop and pinned him.

Xavier Woods defeated Jinder Mahal in 9:40 to advance to the King of the Ring tournament finals.

After the match, Woods and Kingston went to the stage where Kingston put the cape on Woods and handed him the scepter…

Powell’s POV: Barring a heel turn, it looks like we will be spared having a cliche royalty act for the full year coming out of the tournament. At this point, though, I might actually take that gimmick for Woods because it would mean something new for him and Kingston.

Highlights aired from earlier in the day of Austin Theory being interviewed by Sarah Schreiber in the backstage area. Reggie ran into the picture and was chased by the usual suspects. Reggie hid and most of his challenger ran by. R-Truth got his hands on Reggie, but Theory was upset and got between them. Truth sensed that Theory wanted a match with him. Truth said he would accept the match as long as Theory gets permission form his mommy to stay up late…

Austin Theory made his entrance… [C] A video package aired on the Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg feud… Graves hyped a “no holds barred interview” with Lashley and Goldberg during Raw…

R-Truth walked out and cut off his entrance music. Truth said he didn’t accept Theory’s challenge, he accepted it for his friend. Jeff Hardy made his entrance…

2. Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy. Hardy was on the offensive early, but Theory caught him going for a kick from the apron and then dropped him with a neckbreaker on the floor. [C]

Hardy rallied and performed his running leap from the ring step and onto Theory, who was against the barricade. Back inside the ring, Hardy set up for his Swanton finisher, but Theory bounced into the ropes to knock him down. Theory hit his own finisher and scored the pin.

Austin Theory defeated Jeff Hardy in 7:05.

After the match, Theory grabbed his phone from a corner of the ring and laid down next to Hardy and snapped a selfie. Theory showed off the photo to the television camera. Hardy got up and dropped Theory with a Twist of Fate and then took his own selfie…

Powell’s POV: Hardy is Smackdown bound, so that’s the end of the feud unless they end up meeting at Survivor Series.

Highlights aired of Big E and Drew McIntyre meltdown down during last week’s Raw main event against The Usos…

WWE Champion Big E was warming up backstage when McIntyre approached him. They both took responsibility for last week’s meltdown. Big E said may the best man win on Thursday. McIntyre said he would. Big E gave his introduction while McIntyre smiled and then flexed. Big E made his entrance… [C]

Backstage, Charlotte Flair scolded Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville for not giving her a proper sendoff and for making her defend her title against Belair. She said she would retain her title and become the new face of Smackdown…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance with his giant f’n sword.

[Hour Two] Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler made their entrance to their tag team theme (thank you, WWE). Footage aired of Big E and McIntyre having issues when they beat Roode and Ziggler on Raw two weeks earlier…

3. WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Big E went for a splash on Roode on the apron, but Ziggler pulled his partner out of the way. Big E caught Ziggler going for a Fameasser and dumped him into the timekeepers area. Roode ran Big E into the ring steps. [C]

The heel duo isolated Big E until he made the hot tag. McIntyre performed suplexes on both opponents and then performed an inverted Alabama Slam on Ziggler that resulted in him landing on Roode. Ziggler held Big E from the floor, and Roode tried to shove McIntyre into him, but McIntyre stopped short.

Ziggler pulled Big E to the floor. Roode and Ziggler doubled up on McIntyre. Big E made it back to the apron and called for the tag. McIntyre obliged. Big E hit the Big Ending on Roode and pinned him while looking up at McIntyre.

WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in 12:55.

After the match, McIntyre pulled Big E toward him and they went face to face. McIntyre offered a handshake, which Big E accepted. Big E told McIntyre that he would see him on Thursday. McIntyre started to leave, but Big E spun him around. They jawed at one another and then Big E held up his title belt…

Powell’s POV: I wish WWE could find a way to give Roode and Ziggler some credibility. They are a quality team, but they’ve lost so many matches that they don’t feel like threats to high end players such as Big E and McIntyre. Meanwhile, I actually enjoyed Big E and McIntyre melting down last week compared to what they did after this match. Even so, I am looking forward to their match on Thursday.

Backstage, “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins delivered a promo. The duo hyped the Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos match for the Raw Tag Titles at Crown Jewel. Styles and Omos showed up. Styles said he and Omos tried to bring dignity to the tag division. Omos told the Profits that Raw is his house. The Profits put the tag division on notice and they still want the smoke…

Mansoor made his entrance… [C] A Kevin Owens video package aired to tout his arrival on Raw via the draft. He was listed as appearing on next week’s “season premiere” edition of Raw…

4. Mansoor vs. Cedric Alexander (w/Shelton Benjamin). Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Alexander as representing The Hurt Business. Benjamin controlled the early offense, but Mansoor came back with a leap over the top rope into a neckbreaker and scored the clean pin.

Mansoor beat Cedric Alexander in 3:45.

After the match, Mustafa Ali walked out dressed in a suit and scolded Mansoor for “smiling like some damn fanboy.” Ali said he would wipe the smile off of Mansoor’s face in his hometown at Crown Jewel. Mansoor barked at Ali to shut up for once. Mansoor said there was no smile on his face, but there would be after he beats Ali senseless on Thursday. Ali stood on the ropes and delivered a couple of lines in Arabic…

The broadcast team hyped the Goldberg and Lashley interview as coming up next… [C] Footage aired of The Miz, Maryse, and Drew McIntyre appearing on Peacock’s “Top Chef Family Style”…

Goldberg and Lashley were interviewed by the broadcast team from separate backstage locations. Goldberg said he would beat Lashley within an inch of his life and then finish the job. Lashley said that what Goldberg was saying was nonsense and criminal.

Lashley said he could call the authorities and have him arrested, but that’s not how he operates. He said he would beat Goldberg just like he did at SummerSlam and this time he won’t have any family members there to save him. Lashley asked him how his son felt about this.

Goldberg said that the more Lashley spoke about his family, the more he will make him suffer. Goldberg said Lashley’s ass would be his in 72 hours. Lashley recalled Goldberg thanking they heavens when he made the match a No Holds Barred match. He said he wouldn’t be doing that on Thursday.

Lashley said there was nothing stopping him from ending Goldberg’s career. Lashley stood up and removed his mic. Goldberg told him safe travels and said he would see him on Thursday…

Backstage, Riddle told Randy Orton that he was so convincing when he said he didn’t have a plan after he challenged Omos to a match. Orton told him there was never a plan. Riddle still thought Orton had a plan. Orton asked Riddle if he wanted to know the plan. He told him they would go to the ring and win on Raw, then do the same at Crown Jewel. The duo made their entrance for a match against The Street Profits… [C]

A Keith “Bearcat” Lee video package aired for next week’s Raw season premiere… The Street Profits made their entrance…

5. Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match. Orton pulled Dawkins to ringside. Riddle dumped Ford to the floor. Riddle kicked Dawkins from the apron and then performed a springboard dive onto him. Ford returned to the ring and hit the champions with a flip dive that left all four men down heading into a break. [C]

Dawkins took a hot tag from Ford and then worked over Riddle with a series of moves that led to him getting a two count. Riddle came back with a ripcord knee strike and then tagged in Orton while Ford tagged back into the match. Orton put him down with a nice scoop slam and then followed up with a Draping DDT. Orton struck the Viper’s Pose, but he was interrupted by Omos making his entrance. AJ Styles hit Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm to end the match.

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle fought “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to a no-contest in 10:30 in a non-title match.

[Hour Three] After the match, Styles and Omos roughed up both babyface teams. The duo teased leaving, but they stuck around long enough for Omos to drop Orton with a kick…

Powell’s POV: I’m leaning toward Styles and Omos regaining the tag titles at Crown Jewel. Both babyface teams are potential challengers, though I’m starting to wonder if they are going to split up RKBro soon.

A brief video package touted Becky Lynch coming to Raw via the draft for next week’s season premiere… Shayna Baszler made her entrance for the Queen’s Crown tournament match… [C] Doudrop made her entrance…

6. Shayna Baszler vs. Doudrop in a Queen’s Crown tournament semifinal match. Tournament finalist Zelina Vega came out before the match and put on the crown and the cape. Baszler caught Doudrop in the Kirifuda Clutch. Doudrop backed her into the corner and was able to fling her off. Baszler avoided a running cross body block and reapplied her finisher. Doudrop leaned onto Baszler while still locked in the hold and pinned her.

Doudrop defeated Shayna Baszler in 2:45 to advance to the Queen’s Crown tournament finals.

After the match, Doudrop approached Vega and they exchanged off-mic comments…

Powell’s POV: I’m not a fan of the way they build up Baszler in recent weeks only to make her finisher look soft in this match. That said, it’s only one match and Baszler gets a much needed change of scenery next week.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH welcomed Bianca Belair to Raw. ASH gave her a Raw hat. Belair told them that no one would stand in her way of giving Flair a proper sendoff…

Finn Balor made his entrance. The Raw roster graphic was shown again while the broadcast team hyped the season premiere for next week… [C]

7. Finn Balor vs. Mace. Xavier Woods watched the match from the stage. A portion of Mace’s entrance was televised. Early in the match, Mace wrenched the neck of Balor and made a silly mean face while looking into the hard camera. Balor eventually finished him off with the Coup De Grace before pinning him.

Finn Balor defeated Mace in 2:45.

After the match, Balor went to the stage where Woods mimicked his entrance routine. Woods, who wore the cape, pointed the scepter at Balor, who grabbed it and pulled Woods off the platform. Kofi Kingston ran out and tried to play peacemaker while Balor and Woods jawed at one another…

Powell’s POV: Well, at least they are trying to add some tension to the finals of the two tournaments. The tournaments made the television shows a little more interesting by having matches with actual stakes. I just wish they felt more special than they do.

John Morrison was meditating backstage when the Viking Raiders showed up and asked what he was doing. Morrison said something about capturing his chi. Morrison spoke of sharing his inner most thoughts with the world. The Viking Raiders wondered what good the chi is when it doesn’t help with the raid…

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure which act came off more ridiculous during that mess of a backstage skit.

Bianca Belair made her entrance for the main event… [C] The broadcast team thanked The Weeknd for the Crown Jewel theme song and then ran through the pay-per-view lineup…

8. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. After some back and forth action during the first two minutes of the match, Flair tossed Belair over the broadcast table. [C]

Flair and Belair fought inside and outside the ring. Flair tried to avoid Belair by standing next to the broadcast table. Belair went to ringside and returned the favor by tossing Flair over the broadcast table while Graves yelled that she needed to get her inside the ring. [C]

Belair set up for the KOD, but Flair held onto the ropes. Flair clotheslined Belair using the top rope. Flair speared Belair and covered her for a near fall. Flair had a bloody mouth.

A short time later, Belair avoided Flair going for a moonsault. Flair landed on her feet, but Belair suplexed her and covered her for a good near fall. Belair went up top. Flair kicked her foot out from under her. Flair joined her on the ropes and went for a superplex. Belair fought her off and performed a sunset bomb for a near fall.

[Overrun] Flair went to the floor. Belair tried to pull her back inside the ring, but Flair jabbed her with a chair and was disqualified.

Bianca Belair defeated Charlotte Flair by DQ in 21:45 in a Raw Women’s Championship match.

After the match, Belair dropkicked the chair at Flair, then picked it up and slammed it over her back. Flair retreated to ringside while Belair held up the chair to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The overrun lasted less than a minute, but they did actually go past the top of the hour. Anyway, the DQ finish was disappointing. Granted, WWE viewers should be used to cheap finishes in big title matches on Raw and Smackdown, but I thought this one might be different with Flair moving to Smackdown and potentially dropping the title before she goes. Rather, I assume we’ll now see the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champions simply swap title belts, but nothing is official.

Overall, WWE continues to fill the three hours of Raw better than they were when the brand split rules were enforced. Raw won the draft in my book, so hopefully they can continue to do the same once the new rosters are locked in. I will be back shortly with my weekly same night audio review of Raw. Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for my live review of WWE Crown Jewel as the show streams live on Thursday afternoon.