WWE Smackdown coverage note, Barry Windham, Rufus R Jones, Adrian Adonis, Joey Marella, Mike DiBiase

-It is Independence Day in the United States. I will be enjoying the holiday, and I”m unsure if I will be covering Smackdown live tonight.

-WWE Smackdown was taped on Monday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena, and features the fallout from the Night of Champions event. The show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My coverage might be delayed due to the holiday. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from next week’s WWE Raw in Providence, next week’s WWE Smackdown in Nashville, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Windham is 65.

-The late Rufus R. Jones was born on July 4, 1933. He died after suffering a heart attack while deer hunting at age 60 on November 13, 1993.

-Adrian Adonis (a/k/a Keith Franke) died at age 33 on July 4, 1988. He was traveling in a van with independent wrestlers when the driver swerved to avoid a moose and drove the van off a bridge. William Arko, who wrestled as Mike Kelly, was driving the van and was the sole survivor of an accident that also took the lives of Victor “Pat Kelly” Arko and Dave McKigney.

-Longtime WWE referee Joey Marella died at age 31 on July 4, 1994, when he fell asleep behind the wheel. “Downtown” Bruno Lauer, who worked in WWE as Harvey Whippleman, suffered major injuries in the crash. Marella is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon.

-The late Mike DiBiase died in the ring on July 2, 1969. DiBiase was 45 when he suffered a heart attack during a match against Man Mountain Mike. He is the adoptive father of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.