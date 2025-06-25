What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s show

June 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Berreta

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong vs. ROH Champion Bandido in a four-way qualifier for a spot in the men’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In Texas

-Willow Nightingale vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander in a four-way qualifier for a spot in the women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In Texas

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

