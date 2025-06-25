NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash

-Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee

-Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

-Ethan Page and Ricky Saints must meet in NXT General Manager Ava’s office

Powell's POV: Tuesday's NXT television show was taped last night in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.