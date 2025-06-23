WWE Raw in Columbus, Q&A audio show, Brandi Rhodes, Jesssica McKay, Tetsuya Naito, Mario Mancini, Matt Stryker, John Tenta, Jay Youngblood

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena. The show features the final King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show will be available today exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Columbus, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Kent, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Riyadh. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Brandi Rhodes is 42 today.

-Jessica McKay is 36 today. She worked as Billie Kay in WWE.

-Tetsuya Naito turned 43 on Sunday.

-The late John “Earthquake” Tenta was born on June 22, 1963. He died on June 7, 2006 at age 42 following a battle with bladder cancer.

-Mario Mancini turned 59 on Saturday.

-Matt Stryker (a/k/a Brian Woermann) turned 46 on Saturday. Not to be confused with wrestler-turned-broadcaster Matt Striker, Stryker worked for the Heartland Wrestling Association and Ring of Honor.

-The late Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) was born on June 21, 1955. He died of abdominal issues at age 30 on September 2, 1985.