AEW Summer Blockbuster four-hour block, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Fyter Fest grade, Magnum T.A., Mike Enos, Johnny Candido, Hikaru Shida, Dusty Rhodes

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Summer Blockbuster will be live from Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom. The show features Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. I will take over with the AEW Collision review around 9CT/10ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews of Dynamite and Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Summer Blockbuster in Denver. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. Tonight’s show features a four-way elimination match to crown the first WWE Evolve Champion.

-I gave last week’s AEW Fyter Fest a B- grade. Four-hour television shows are insane, but they paced it about as well as a four-hour marathon could be paced.

Birthdays and Notables

-Magnum T.A. (Terry Allen) is 66.

-Mike Enos, who also worked as Blake Beverly, is 62.

-Johnny Candido (Johnny Candito) is 43.

-Hikaru Shida is 37.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels Jr.) died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.