AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron

-Jack Perry in action

-Eddie Kingston addresses All In

-Toni Storm’s new film

Powell’s POV: The MxM Collection vs. Top Flight match that was originally advertised for Collision was moved to Friday’s Rampage. Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).