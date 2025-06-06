WWE Smackdown preview: The Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia

-World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes confront WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul

-Men’s Money in the Bank entrants Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, El Grande Americano will appear

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Bakersfield, California at Dignity Health Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).