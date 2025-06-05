ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in a Proving Ground match

-Aaron Solo vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Leila Grey and Dulce Tormenta vs. Thunder Rosa and Persephone

-The Frat House initiation

Powell’s POV: At least a portion of this episode was taped on May 8, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan at the Masonic Temple Theatre, and May 28 in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).