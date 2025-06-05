What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match and Monster’s Ball set for tonight’s show

June 5, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Moose vs. Eric Young for the X Division Title

-Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside in a Monster’s Ball

-Joe Hendry’s first appearance since losing the TNA World Championship

-Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, and Leon Slater

-Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance vs. Harley Hudson and Myra Grace

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on May 24, 2025, in Brampton, Ontario at CAA Centre. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

