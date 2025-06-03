AEW Collision rating for Saturday’s show after the NBA Western Conference Final game

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 504,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous week’s Collision episode averaged 353,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating for a Thursday edition. The show benefited from the NBA game, as well as the popular post-game crew signing off for the final time on TNT. One year earlier, the June 1, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 378,000 viewers with a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic.