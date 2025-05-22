NXT TV rating for the NXT Battleground go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 697,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 664,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. The viewership increase was nice considering the show ran opposite the first game of the NBA Western Conference Finals, which drew 4.989 million viewers for ESPN. One year earlier, the May 21, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 654,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network.