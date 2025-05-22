What's happening...

Ratings for the WWE LFG season one finale, two episodes of WWE Greatest Moments

May 22, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “The LFG Finals” episode averaged 156,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the show’s usual time slot.

-WWE Greatest Moments on DX averaged 90,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.

-WWE Greatest Moments on Money in the Bank cash-ins closed out the three-show block and averaged 117,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for the shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison’s sake, the previous Sunday’s first LFG show averaged 149,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating, WWE’s Greatest Moments on Cody Rhodes averaged 89,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating, and WWE’s Greatest Moments on The Bloodline averaged 88,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. WWE LFG season two starts on June 22.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.