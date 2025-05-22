Ratings for the WWE LFG season one finale, two episodes of WWE Greatest Moments

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “The LFG Finals” episode averaged 156,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the show’s usual time slot.

-WWE Greatest Moments on DX averaged 90,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.

-WWE Greatest Moments on Money in the Bank cash-ins closed out the three-show block and averaged 117,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for the shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison’s sake, the previous Sunday’s first LFG show averaged 149,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating, WWE’s Greatest Moments on Cody Rhodes averaged 89,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating, and WWE’s Greatest Moments on The Bloodline averaged 88,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. WWE LFG season two starts on June 22.