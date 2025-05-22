AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Mercedes Mone vs. Reyna Isis in an open challenge for the TBS Championship

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

-Mike Bailey and Komander vs. Rush and Dralistico

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Jay Lethal

-The contract signing for “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia at Double or Nothing

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center. The show will be simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. The Double Or Nothing countdown special will air after Collision. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).