NXT TV show pulled from Tampa’s Yeungling Center

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s four-night residency at the Yeungling Center in Tampa, Florida, has been trimmed to three nights. The NXT show scheduled for Tuesday, May 27 at the venue has been cancelled.

Powell’s POV: It seems likely that the NXT show will be moved to the Performance Center, given that tickets purchased for the Yeungling Center are being refunded. WrestleTix reported that approximately 1,700 tickets had been distributed for the show before the cancellation. The Yeungling Center will still play host to Saturday Night’s Main Event, Sunday’s NXT Battleground, and Monday’s Raw.