WWE Raw preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

-Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank match

-Becky Lynch vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank match

-AJ Styles and Penta vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

-Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

-Logan Paul speaks

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.