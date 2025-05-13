NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Dennis Rodman, Glacier, Jimmy Yang, Scarlett, Jumbo Tsuruta

What's happening...

May 13, 2025

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey in a non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. This week’s episode is called “Blood, Fire and the Original Sheik.” It’s certainly a timely episode given the recent death of Sheik’s nephew Sabu.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Rodman is 64.

-Glacier (Ray Lloyd) turned 61 on Saturday.

-Jimmy Yang turned 44 on Saturday.

-Scarlett (Elizabeth Chihaia-Kesar) turned 34 on Saturday.

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta died on May 13, 2000, at age 49 due to complications from a kidney transplant.

