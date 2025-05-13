NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Dennis Rodman, Glacier, Jimmy Yang, Scarlett, Jumbo Tsuruta

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey in a non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. This week’s episode is called “Blood, Fire and the Original Sheik.” It’s certainly a timely episode given the recent death of Sheik’s nephew Sabu.
-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.
-I gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Dennis Rodman is 64.
-Glacier (Ray Lloyd) turned 61 on Saturday.
-Jimmy Yang turned 44 on Saturday.
-Scarlett (Elizabeth Chihaia-Kesar) turned 34 on Saturday.
-The late Jumbo Tsuruta died on May 13, 2000, at age 49 due to complications from a kidney transplant.
